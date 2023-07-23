Sadiq Khan will continue with the expansion of Ulez amid pressure from Labour Pollution

Sadiq Khan is open to new ideas for mitigating the impact of London’s pollution tax due to be extended next month, but refusing to budge on the planned timing of its implementation.

Despite pressure from some in Labor for the council to rethink the policy they believe lost the party in the Uxbridge and South Ruislip by-election on Thursday, the mayor is determined it will come into effect.

A phone call between Khan and Labor leader Keir Starmer on Friday was, aides said, constructive. It was agreed that there would be follow-up discussions between staff, suggesting that there would be a direct conversation about how the extension of the ultra-low emissions (Ulez) zone would work in practice.

Khan has sought to signal he is in listening mode and it is understood by those close to the City Hall that he is happy to look at any new ideas for ways to mitigate the impact on Londoners.

However, the Mayor of London will not compromise on any move that could reduce the effectiveness of the policy, which is designed to tackle air pollution and climate change.

Last month Khan expanded the group of people who can get financial support to replace polluting vehicles, before Ulez is extended from its current north and south circular boundaries to the whole of Greater London.

City hall sources did not rule out further such moves, as the Conservatives managed to successfully turn this week’s west London election into a referendum on extending Ulez.

However, they were keen to point out that nine out of 10 cars in outer London are unaffected and will not have to pay the extra £12.50 a day.

Starmer nodded to Ulez being an issue in Thursday’s primary. The result meant the Tories avoided a triple whammy as Labor won in Selby and Ainsty and the Liberal Democrats took Somerton and Frome.

Starmer told delegates at Labour’s policy forum: This result in Uxbridge shows that there is never any reason to be complacent and never a reason to rest on our laurels.

Quoting the party’s Uxbridge candidate Danny Beales, he added: It’s a reminder, as Danny said, that in elections, politics matter.

And we are doing something very wrong if the policies put forward by the Labor Party end up in every Tory leaflet. We have to face this and learn the lessons.

The future of the Ulez expansion faces greater uncertainty as it is subject to a judicial review, the outcome of which is expected to be known by the end of July.

Meanwhile, Michael Gove warned against treating environmental issues like a religious crusade. The communities secretary told the Sunday Telegraph that evangelical campaign groups pushing for an inflexible application of measures to reduce pollution would lead to a backlash.

Lee Rowley, a minister in Goves department, insisted in an interview later on Sunday that we still have the goal of going lighter on the Earth.

He told Times Radio: I think everyone agrees with that; I think it’s a very reasonable thing to do. We have set a number of targets, very ambitious targets to achieve by 2050.

But what I think Uxbridge shows is that we have to do this in a careful way, in a way over several decades, and we have to take people with us.

And that is something that the Labor Party failed to do to make their case in Uxbridge, and what the government wants to be very careful to do is to make sure that people come with us on this journey.