Spain elections: Far-right could enter government after polls open

Spaniards are voting in a snap general election on Sunday that could see a far-right party enter government for the first time in decades.

Most polls predict that the center-right opposition People’s Party will win, but will not have an absolute majority in Parliament, meaning they are likely to form a coalition with the far-right Vox party.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, in power since 2018, gambled on holding a snap vote after his party suffered major setbacks in regional and local elections in May, while the PP made big gains.

His Socialist Party (PSOE) currently leads the country in a minority government with a minor coalition partner, the leftist Podemos party, and receives parliamentary support from other leftist forces.

Podemos also suffered in the May elections and has signed a deal to run under the new leftist alliance Sumar. Convergence aims to prevent another split in the left vote, like in May.

On the other hand, the PP, led by Alberto Nez Feijo, has promised tax cuts, strong support for the European Union and a strategy to boost economic growth by attracting foreign investment.

Both leaders have voted, with television footage showing Sanchez blushing and applauding as he cast his vote. He said he had good feelings about the vote, while Feijo said whatever happens he will continue to work for the country.

Andres Villena, a professor at Madrids Complutense University, told CNN that in calling the election, Sanchez made a complex chess move and may hope to outmaneuver Feijo, a longtime regional president in northwestern Spain who has only been head of the national party since April 2022 and has not been tested in national elections.

During his time in government, Sanchez has pushed a progressive agenda, including women’s rights policies and a euthanasia law. These reforms won votes in urban areas, but the pace of change has also brought reactions in other parts of the country.

The economy appears relatively healthy, with employment rising and inflation falling, but even some socialists admit the benefits have not been felt by all Spaniards.

Territorial issues have also been high on the agenda since 2017, when Catalan authorities clashed with the government after trying to secede from Spain.

Experts say the idea of ​​breaking up the country sparked a resurgence in Spanish nationalism and has been key to growing support for Vox.

While Sanchez criticizes the conservatives for their governing deals with Vox in regional governments after the May elections, Feijo has criticized Sanchez for receiving support from Catalan pro-independence parties and a Basque pro-independence party linked to the now-defunct ETA terror group.

Sanchez counters that he got votes from them to pass progressive laws, but they were not members of his government.

So the voters seem to have a clear choice of a new government coalition of the right or to repeat the one on the left.

Spain emerged from the decades-long right-wing dictatorship of General Francisco Franco after his death in 1975, and while analysts warn against making easy connections between Franco and Vox, the party’s manifesto includes policies that would constitute a significant return to women’s rights, access to abortion and LGBTQ protections. The party is also anti-immigrant and highly skeptical of climate change.

The Socialists and the new Sumar Group hope that such a prospect will mobilize liberal-minded voters and give them a new chance at the top.

One of those who voted, civil servant Antonio Lopez, told CNN he would support the Socialists, as a conservative victory would mean a bleak future. Taxi driver Carlos Expositio said he favored Sumari as they are with people, not with the rich.

Sanchez was widely seen as having lost the only televised debate with Feijo at the start of the election campaign. But last week, it was Feijo who came under fire when he falsely claimed, in an interview on state television, that his party had always increased pensions to keep up with inflation. He returned it later that day.

Later in the week, Feijo told a rally that employment data, which is part of leader Sumar Diaz’s portfolio as labor minister, had been doctored to make him look better. As for makeup, she knows a lot about it. There is no doubt about it, Feijo said of the only woman among the main candidates in the election.

His pure machoism, former Socialist Prime Minister Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero, brought it back in a radio interview.

Spain’s political fragmentation away from the two dominant parties, the Socialists and the conservative People’s Party, has continued for a decade.

The winner on Sunday needs 176 seats in the 350-seat legislature for an absolute majority, but polls say that is unlikely.

If the largest party cannot agree on a coalition deal reaching 176 seats, the result would be a hung parliament and a repeat election. This is what happened in 2019, where the PSOE won two elections in six months, but managed to form a government only in November.

On Sunday, 37 million Spaniards will vote. This includes 1.6 million first-time voters who turned 18 since 2019. And a record 2.6 million ballots were requested, 94% of which were submitted.

It is the first time a national election has been held at the height of the summer holiday season, with extreme heat expected in eastern, central and southern Spain.

Voting begins at 9am local time (3am ET) and ends at 8pm (2pm ET).