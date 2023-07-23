World and International News – July 23, 2023





INTERNATIONAL NEWS 1. G20 Energy Transition Ministers meeting held in Goa on Saturday. The meeting was attended by delegates from all countries. 2. Nepal-India coordination meeting which concluded in Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand, an agreement reached to open Jhulaghat check post from 6:00 AM daily instead of 7:00 AM. 3. German Federal Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Hubertus Heil recently met Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to explore the possibilities of expanding employment prospects for the skilled workforce in the state. 4. Renowned scientist, clinician and researcher, S. Vincent Rajkumar, has been named chairman-elect of the Board of Directors of the International Myeloma Foundation (IMF). WORLD NEWS 1. Thousands of Israelis marched in Jerusalem on Saturday against the judicial reform plan, as pressure mounts on the government to drop a bill that would limit the powers of the Supreme Court. 2. Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune said on Saturday that the country has applied to join the BRICS group and submitted a request to become a shareholder member of the BRICS Bank. 3. Myanmar junta troops killed 11 civilians and three resistance fighters in Yinmabin town, Sagaing Region, on Friday. 4. North Korea on Saturday launched several cruise missiles into the Yellow Sea, located between China and the Korean peninsula. 5. The European Union has announced humanitarian aid of 7.6 million euros for Afghanistan. The aid has been announced to address alarming levels of food insecurity, the economic crisis and to restore irrigated land in six provinces around the country. 6. A Russian war reporter, Rostislav Zhuravlev of the RIA news agency, was killed and three others wounded in an alleged Ukrainian attack using cluster munitions, sparking political outrage. The Defense Ministry said the injured journalists were evacuated after the incident on Saturday. 7. Caleb Bolden, a 27-year-old transgender man and his wife Niamh Bolden, from England, became parents after Caleb gave birth to their child. Niamh had faced three miscarriages and was unable to give birth due to some health issues. 8. A man who was thrown out of a bar in Mexico for misbehaving with women returned and set it on fire, killing 11 people. To join the daily news send request

