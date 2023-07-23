The international community must resist Myanmar’s junta Opinions

International
A year ago today, Myanmar awoke to the news that its military leaders had resumed the use of the death penalty, after a moratorium of more than three decades. Among the four men executed was Phyo Zeya Thaw, a former MP and student of EUVP, the European Union’s program for young leaders and opinion leaders outside the EU. Veteran democracy activist Kyaw Min Yu, popularly known as Ko Jimmy, was also hanged.
The executions, following mock trials, were further evidence of the Myanmar military’s contempt for the lives and dignity of the very people they are supposed to protect.
In the 12 months since, this contempt has reached new lows, with relentless airstrikes destroying hospitals, schools and places of worship. One such junta attack in early April killed almost 170 civilians. In post-coup Myanmar, children are tortured and subjected to mock executions, the elderly are burned to death, and rape is used as a war tactic.
As army tanks rolled into the center of Myanmar’s capital Naypyidaw on February 1, 2021, the junta erased a decade of tentative democracy, unprecedented economic development and fragile progress toward greater press freedom. In the period since then, at least 3,800 people have died at the hands of the military, the junta has burned 70,000 civilian properties, and almost 1.6 million people have fled their homes. This latest figure is in addition to the more than one million Rohingya refugees who remain in Bangladesh after being expelled by the Myanmar army.
The price of food rose by 177 percent last year alone, and over a quarter of the population does not have enough to eat. The voices of civil society and independent media have been stifled and, after China, Myanmar now has the second highest number of journalists behind bars. The number of political prisoners in custody is close to 20,000, including ousted President Win Myint and State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi.
However, the people of Myanmar have resisted. The National Unity Shadow Government (NUG), recognized by the European Parliament as the country’s legitimate representative, is keeping the flame of democracy alive both inside Myanmar and from afar. A network of ethnic militias and the People’s Defense Forces have taken up arms to oppose the junta, which has lost control of half the country, forcing it to postpone its reprehensible plans to hold sham elections. Meanwhile, the population of Myanmar has bravely opposed the coup from the beginning with strikes and a civil disobedience movement.
Indeed, perhaps for the first time, the people of Myanmar are united across ethnic and religious lines to end the tyranny of Min Aung Hlaing and his successors. However, their efforts may be in vain if the international response to the coup remains timid rather than assertive.
While the main backers of democracy, including the European Union and the United States, have imposed several rounds of sanctions since the coup, there has been a failure to stop or even slow the flow of weapons to the military. In fact, a UN report shows that the junta has imported at least $1 billion worth of weapons and materials since taking power. And it’s not just economic entities in China, Russia and India that are profiting from the misery of the people of Myanmar, networks and companies in other Southeast Asian countries are also facilitating the junta’s atrocities.
As the Biden administration last month imposed sanctions on Myanmar’s two largest regime-controlled banks, it is time for it to follow the EU in targeting the state oil and gas company, which continues to finance the junta’s war crimes. In turn, others in the international community should join the United States in imposing sanctions on Myanmar’s financial institutions. Measures are also urgently needed to address weak enforcement and circumvention of existing sanctions.
While there have been various displays of solidarity with Myanmar’s civilian shadow government, they have not been accompanied by concrete action to support what is the most comprehensive governance effort in Myanmar’s history. The NUG is committed to creating a new constitution and a true federal democracy, which would be a major step towards fulfilling the autonomy aspirations of the country’s ethnic minorities, including the Rohingya.
Key NUG ministers have been welcomed in Brussels, Washington and other capitals, and the NUG continues to take Myanmar’s place at the United Nations. However, calls from various parliaments for formal recognition of the pro-democracy government remain unanswered.
It is time for everyone in the international community to ensure that the NUG, as the legitimate government of Myanmar, is empowered to end the crisis. This should include support for local government structures, capacity building for governance and federalism, non-lethal aid to the armed resistance, and facilitating dialogue between the NUG and ethnic groups, which are also playing a fundamental role in resisting the junta.
As a future, peaceful Myanmar will rely on the full and equal participation of women and all ethnic groups, the NUG in turn should allow more ethnic and women’s voices to be heard and end all practices that discriminate against the Rohingya.
The NUG, Myanmar’s democratic lawmakers, ethnic groups and civil society must also be at the table in all efforts by the international community to end the current violence. In this respect, it must be acknowledged that the international response so far has simply not borne fruit, not least because of the junta’s disdain for the ASEAN five-point consensus signed in April 2021.
Last November, ASEAN leaders called for a plan with measurable indicators and a specific timeline for implementing the consensus. Eight months later, that plan still hasn’t been released. Ahead of the bloc’s next summit in early September, ASEAN’s current chair, Indonesia, must consider measures to ensure real accountability for the junta’s non-compliance with the ASEAN-agreed consensus. The Indonesian leadership can count on the full support of the European Union in its efforts to reduce the capacity of Myanmar’s military to kill its own people.
Indonesia’s presidency has already held over 100 meetings in order to pave the way for a comprehensive dialogue with all parties to the conflict. This work must be allowed to continue and I reiterate the call of the International Parliamentary Inquiry into Myanmar, which I chaired, for an ASEAN Special Permanent Envoy to Myanmar. The establishment of a dedicated office of the Special Envoy from Indonesia is a welcome step in this direction.
Less welcome was the Thai governments recent unilateral engagement in Myanmar, which undermined ASEAN unity and Indonesian leadership efforts.
Of course, as the international community tries to deal with the crisis, the humanitarian situation in Myanmar goes from bad to worse, with the junta preventing aid shipments, including to areas devastated by a cyclone in May. International aid should be increased significantly and sent directly to Myanmar’s civil society and ethnic organizations. Support in the form of cash transfers should also be increased as material aid is more likely to be confiscated by the junta.
Meanwhile, the military must be held accountable for its gross human rights abuses and disregard for international law, including the December 2022 UN Security Council resolution. To ensure accountability by all means possible, now is the time to provide support to those who are documenting war crimes inside Myanmar.
With authoritarianism on the rise in much of our world, the struggle of the people of Myanmar is the struggle of all those who value democracy and justice everywhere. Let’s turn our words of support into decisive action. Let us show the same determination as all those fighting for democracy in Myanmar. And let us realize the dream of Phyo Zeya Thaw and Ko Jimmy, the dream of a peaceful and fairer Myanmar.
The views expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.
