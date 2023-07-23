Fires in Rhodes: Tourists flee in Greece’s biggest evacuation





CNN

–



A huge fire that broke out on the Greek island of Rhodes forced thousands of tourists from their hotels in what Greek officials said was the largest evacuation effort in the country’s history.

Those caught in the flames described chaotic and frightening scenes, with some having to flee on foot or find their own transport after being told to leave.

The fire in central and southern Rhodes, an island extremely popular with holidaymakers, has been burning since Tuesday. It is the largest of a number of blazes in Greece, which is raging amid a heat wave that experts say is likely to become the country’s longest in history.

Amy Leyden, a British tourist in Rhodes, said she was told to leave her hotel immediately or she and her family would not make it.

It was just scary, she told Sky News. We took our 11-year-old daughter with us and we were walking down the street at two in the morning and the fire was catching up with us.

Cedric Guisset, a Belgian tourist, ran away on Saturday with nowhere to go. We told the hotel about the messages we had received on our phones to evacuate the area, but they didn’t even know about it, he told public radio RTBF.

We did get ID cards, water and something to cover our faces and heads.

The Greek government said around 19,000 people had been evacuated to Rhodes since Saturday.

The government called the operation the largest such effort Greece has ever seen and said 16,000 people, including tourists and residents, were transported by land and 3,000 by sea.

According to the local fire service, there are currently three active fronts that firefighters are focusing on in the central and southern part of the island.d.

The fire is burning near the areas of Kiotari and Lardos, not far from the archaeological site of Lindos. The site has not been threatened so far.

Hotels, schools, sports centers and conference centers have been activated in safe parts of the island to receive evacuees in need.

The Greek Foreign Ministry will set up a dedicated help desk to help tourists return to their respective countries, according to the Greek government. Tour operators have also ordered charter flights to land in Rhodes without passengers in order to pick up travelers wishing to leave the island, he said.

Eight people were taken to the hospital with breathing problems, according to fire officials.

British airline Jet2 canceled all flights and holiday offers to Rhodes on Sunday. Holiday group TUI has also canceled all package holidays to the Greek island up to and including Tuesday due to the ongoing fires, both companies said in statements.

According to the Greek Ministry of Civil Protection, 13 departments, including the Attica region where the capital Athens is located, were under red alert for fires on Sunday, the highest state of alert due to extreme fire danger.

In Athens, visiting hours for the Acropolis and other archaeological sites have been revised due to rising temperatures. Staff in several locations are on strike to protest working conditions.

We will probably go through 15 to 16 days of a heat wave, which has never happened before in our country, Director of Research at the National Observatory of Athens, Kostas Lagouvardos, told CNN.

He told CNN that the generation could go beyond those days, but right now it’s hard to predict.

The longest continuous heat wave Greece has faced was 12 days in July 1987, Lagouvardos said.

Lagouvardos said temperatures in Athens this summer could break the city’s all-time record, which was set in June 2007, when Athens recorded 44.8 degrees Celsius (112.64 degrees Fahrenheit).

Large parts of the Northern Hemisphere have seen extreme temperatures, with Europe seeing dramatic shifts from one form of extreme weather to another.

Italy’s northern Veneto region was hit by tennis ball-sized hail overnight Wednesday, injuring at least 110 people. Emergency services responded to more than 500 calls for help due to property damage and personal injuries, the Veneto regional civil defense said.

The country also experienced record heat, with the capital Rome hitting a new high of 41 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. At the beginning of the year, the country was hit by devastating floods.

In the Balkans, severe thunderstorms claimed several lives after they hit on Wednesday, CNN affiliate N1 reported Thursday.

Scientists are warning that the extreme weather may just be a preview of what’s to come as the planet warms.

Weather extremes will continue to get more intense and our weather patterns may change in ways we can’t yet predict, Peter Stott, a climate attribution researcher at the UK Met Office, told CNN.