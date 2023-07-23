Ukraine’s historic cathedral has been severely damaged by Russian attacks





CNN

–



Russian missiles severely damaged a historic Orthodox cathedral in Ukraine’s southern port city of Odesa, sparking outrage and prompting President Zelensky to vow revenge.

The attacks killed at least one person and wounded several others, Ukrainian officials said, the latest in a wave of attacks in Odesa. The attacks also destroyed other historic buildings, Ukraine’s culture ministry said.

Transfiguration Cathedral is the largest church building in Odessa. It was consecrated in 1809, destroyed during the Soviet era in 1936 before being rebuilt when Ukraine became an independent nation.

The cathedral lies in the center of the city of Odessa, which UNESCO made a world heritage site amid the threat of Russian invasion.

The video showed the interior of the cathedral strewn with debris. Ukrainian officials said the icon of the city’s patron saint had been pulled from the rubble.

Odesa is a major cultural center and has long ties to Russia. It was founded under Catherine the Great and was once Russia’s second most important port.

The Ukrainian Operational Command said on Telegram that dozens of cars were damaged, the facades and roofs of many buildings in the city were damaged and windows were blown out during the attacks.

Several craters have formed in the city. There are power outages, which may disrupt traffic and the route of public transport may be changed.

Julia Gorodetska, a Ukrainian journalist who was caught up in the overnight attacks, wrote on her Facebook account that her house was shaking and shaking.

It’s loud. Strong. Ive jumped up like a mountain goat and ran down the hall. Nothing hurts anymore, no depression. I desperately want to live, she said, describing the moment the blasts hit.

The Russian Defense Ministry denied that it had targeted the cathedral and said it had carried out attacks where terrorist acts were being prepared. All targets planned for the attack were destroyed, a statement added.

Ukraine has been struggling for the past week to repel a wave of Russian attacks against Odesa’s air defenses, unable to cope with the types of missiles Moscow has used to pound the region.

In a statement on Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned Moscow’s latest attack.

Missiles against peaceful cities, against residential buildings, a cathedral There can be no excuse for Russian evil, Zelensky said. As always, this evil will lose and there will definitely be a revenge against the Russian terrorists for Odesa. They will feel this revenge, he said.

I am grateful to all those who are helping people and to all those who are with Odesa in their thoughts and emotions. We will get through this. We will restore peace. And for that, we must defeat the Russian evil.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell tweeted that Russia has already damaged hundreds of cultural sites, trying to destroy Ukraine.

Elsewhere, local military commanders reported at least two deaths after overnight Russian attacks in Kharkhiv region, including a 57-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man killed in Dvorichna district by shelling.

Over the past day, the enemy has massively bombarded settlements in the Kharkiv, Chuhuiv, Kupyansk and Izium regions with artillery, mortars and aircraft, Oleh Syniehubov, head of the military administration of the Kharkiv region, said on Telegram.

Civilian industry buildings including at least three houses and buildings were also damaged as a result of attacks on Kupyansk with rocket launchers, artillery shells and mortars.

Our defenders are holding their positions in the Kupyansk sector. The enemy has made no progress, Syniehubov said.