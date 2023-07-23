International
Ukraine’s historic cathedral has been severely damaged by Russian attacks
CNN
–
Russian missiles severely damaged a historic Orthodox cathedral in Ukraine’s southern port city of Odesa, sparking outrage and prompting President Zelensky to vow revenge.
The attacks killed at least one person and wounded several others, Ukrainian officials said, the latest in a wave of attacks in Odesa. The attacks also destroyed other historic buildings, Ukraine’s culture ministry said.
Transfiguration Cathedral is the largest church building in Odessa. It was consecrated in 1809, destroyed during the Soviet era in 1936 before being rebuilt when Ukraine became an independent nation.
The cathedral lies in the center of the city of Odessa, which UNESCO made a world heritage site amid the threat of Russian invasion.
The video showed the interior of the cathedral strewn with debris. Ukrainian officials said the icon of the city’s patron saint had been pulled from the rubble.
Odesa is a major cultural center and has long ties to Russia. It was founded under Catherine the Great and was once Russia’s second most important port.
The Ukrainian Operational Command said on Telegram that dozens of cars were damaged, the facades and roofs of many buildings in the city were damaged and windows were blown out during the attacks.
Several craters have formed in the city. There are power outages, which may disrupt traffic and the route of public transport may be changed.
Julia Gorodetska, a Ukrainian journalist who was caught up in the overnight attacks, wrote on her Facebook account that her house was shaking and shaking.
It’s loud. Strong. Ive jumped up like a mountain goat and ran down the hall. Nothing hurts anymore, no depression. I desperately want to live, she said, describing the moment the blasts hit.
The Russian Defense Ministry denied that it had targeted the cathedral and said it had carried out attacks where terrorist acts were being prepared. All targets planned for the attack were destroyed, a statement added.
Ukraine has been struggling for the past week to repel a wave of Russian attacks against Odesa’s air defenses, unable to cope with the types of missiles Moscow has used to pound the region.
In a statement on Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned Moscow’s latest attack.
Missiles against peaceful cities, against residential buildings, a cathedral There can be no excuse for Russian evil, Zelensky said. As always, this evil will lose and there will definitely be a revenge against the Russian terrorists for Odesa. They will feel this revenge, he said.
I am grateful to all those who are helping people and to all those who are with Odesa in their thoughts and emotions. We will get through this. We will restore peace. And for that, we must defeat the Russian evil.
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell tweeted that Russia has already damaged hundreds of cultural sites, trying to destroy Ukraine.
Elsewhere, local military commanders reported at least two deaths after overnight Russian attacks in Kharkhiv region, including a 57-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man killed in Dvorichna district by shelling.
Over the past day, the enemy has massively bombarded settlements in the Kharkiv, Chuhuiv, Kupyansk and Izium regions with artillery, mortars and aircraft, Oleh Syniehubov, head of the military administration of the Kharkiv region, said on Telegram.
Civilian industry buildings including at least three houses and buildings were also damaged as a result of attacks on Kupyansk with rocket launchers, artillery shells and mortars.
Our defenders are holding their positions in the Kupyansk sector. The enemy has made no progress, Syniehubov said.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnn.com/2023/07/23/world/odesa-attacks-saturday-russia-ukraine-intl-hnk/index.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Ukraine’s historic cathedral has been severely damaged by Russian attacks
- New Hampshire Republicans Donald Trump – NECN
- An NES Film: Mahua Moitras Oppenheimer Jab At PM Modi, The Internet Is Divided
- Fires in Rhodes: Tourists flee in Greece’s biggest evacuation
- Fighter: Twitterati urges Hrithik Roshan to share update on upcoming action drama after releasing new commercial video
- UTT: Sharath Kamal leads Chennai Lions to big win | More sports news
- Princess Charlene of Monaco’s vampy sheer leather dress declared a bold choice by royal fans
- Update sidebar status message using Google App Scripts
- Climate change: Broken records leave Earth in ‘no-go territory’ – BBC News
- Lake County Library Emphasizes Lifelong Learning | News | Daily Sun Villages
- US stock market surge in 2023 faces Fed test even as earnings improve
- LionVolt: From Gerald & Anton Awards to Safer Batteries for the Entire Automotive Industry?