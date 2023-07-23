International
Empty truck found in flooded field as search continues for 4 missing in Nova Scotia
The last:
Nova Scotia RCMP say the truck two children were traveling in when it submerged in floodwaters earlier this weekend has been found, but the children are still missing.
The children were reported missing in the West Hants area of the province on Saturday.
In a press release Sunday afternoon, the RCMP said its underwater recovery team conducted a search of a flooded field and “found an unoccupied pickup truck,” which is believed to be the same one in which the two children were last seen.
RCMP are also continuing their search for an adult man and a youth whose vehicle was also submerged in the same area.
As search and rescue operations continue Sunday, police say industrial pumping equipment is being used, with the help of civilian contractors, in an effort to lower water levels.
Police continue to ask the public to refrain from joining the search, as doing so could damage existing efforts and conditions in West Hants remain dangerous.
To protect the families’ privacy, the RCMP says it will not yet release the identities of the missing or any other personal information.
The search is being led by RCMP with an aircraft from the Department of Natural Resources, and about 40 ground search and rescue members from West Hants, ColchesterCounty and the Valley.
The tearful mayor says the community remains hopeful
Visibly shaken and fighting back tears, West Hants Regional Mayor Abraham Zebian said Sunday that members of his tight-knit community are trying to stay upbeat.
“It’s bleak, but spirits are still high,” he said
He said that all the resources of his municipality are now dedicated to finding missing individuals.
“That’s where our energy is right now,” Zebian said.
Much of the province is facing severe flooding and impassable roads after torrential downpours swept through overnight Friday and Saturday.
A province-wide state of emergency was declared late Saturday, with West Hants, East Hants, Halifax Regional Municipality, Lunenburg County and Queens County considered among the hardest hit areas.
RCMP spokeswoman Cindy Bayers told CBC News the best source for the latest road conditions is 511, both by phone and online.
Flood advisories remain in effect for Highway 101, 102, 103, 107, 111 and 118.
Bayers said drivers should use caution and be alert while driving.
She said officers are continuing to monitor conditions on the province’s highways and respond to any calls from people who need help.
In the Halifax Regional Municipality, Mayor Mike Savage said Sunday that officials are asking residents to stay off the roads “as much as possible” and stay away from the water, which is “full of contaminants.”
A map of roads closed due to flooding in the Halifax region isavailable here.
The overflow at Miller Lake, near Fall River and off Highway 102, is a particular concern, Savage said, as water continues to flow from nearby tributaries even though it’s no longer raining.
“I understand there is a lane closure on the freeway to the airport and we need to keep an eye on that,” Savage said.
The mayor said crews are continuing to restore infrastructure, but urged patience, acknowledging it will take time for water levels to return to normal.
Jeff Myrick of Halifax Water said Sunday that crews have been working around the clock since Friday evening to manage the flow of water.
All dams in the municipality remain structurally sound and continue to be monitored, he said.
“We’ve had between seven and 10 cross channels that have been damaged,” Myrick said. “And the early indications [are] that we have had hundreds of channels of roads washed.”
Plants on public roads and transport that have been damaged will be the first to be dealt with, he said.
In Bedford, where floodwaters have inundated much of the parking lot of the Bedford Place shopping center, city officials are urging residents, including those who tried to get back into abandoned vehicles, to stay away as the area remains unsafe.
Those affected by flooding or power outages in HRM can go to the comfort center located at the East Dartmouth Community Center at 50 Caledonia Road. It will remain open until further notice, the city said.
As of 3:45 p.m. Sunday, Nova Scotia Power outage mapshows there are about 2,200 customers without power, down from a peak of about 80,000 at the height of the storm.
Evacuation orders were lifted in West Hants, Lunenburg County
Early Sunday, Windsor and West Hants Regional Mayor Abraham Zebian said all emergency evacuations in the area have been lifted.
The risk of a possible dam breach near the St. Croix of the municipality had raised concern on Saturday, but it has since been brought under control.
Zebian said water levels are falling and municipal infrastructure is fine, but provincial infrastructure is badly damaged, with washed-out roads, shoulders and bridges.
People are now able to return to their homes, but only if it is safe to do so, he said.
Meanwhile, those evacuated from Smiley Provincial Park in Newport, NS, have until 5pm today to enter the park via a temporary bridge and retrieve their belongings and vehicles, the Department of Natural and Renewable Resources said. via Twitter on Sunday.
The evacuation order for people living around Fancy Lake near Bridgewater, NS, was also lifted Monday afternoon. Residents can return to their homes, but should prepare to leave
again if conditions change. The evacuation center at NSCCin Bridgewater will close Monday at 5 p.m
Closures, cancellations and delays
Across the province, flooding has resulted in a number of closures, cancellations and postponements of major events.
Erica Fleck, director of Emergency Management and Community Safety, said most Halifax Regional Municipality offices will be closed on Monday, July 24.
“There might not be damage, you know, again, to the building that somebody works in downtown Halifax or Dartmouth, but you still have to get there,” Fleck said Sunday.
She said the closures are an effort to limit traffic on the road as crews assess and repair damage around the municipality.
In East Hants, Saturday’s Bridgestone Canadian Superbike Championship event was canceled after the only bridge to Atlantic Motorsport Park was blown away by the storm, trapping crews and drivers already in place.
“I’d say there’s somewhere between 250 and 300 people right now,” said Chad Whitehead, president of the Atlantic Road Racing League Association.
Despite their circumstances, Whitehead said spirits are high and most people came prepared to camp for the event. Those who were not prepared were able to get help from other people.
According to officials from Bridgetown, work is being done to install the temporary bridgebegan Sunday morning in cooperation with local emergency crews.
Sunday’s Halifax Pride Parade has been postponed by organizers. It will be rescheduled at a later date.
MORE TOP STORIES
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/nova-scotia/search-continues-flooding-fallout-1.6915290
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- AI for executives: how to cut through the noise and create results
- Empty truck found in flooded field as search continues for 4 missing in Nova Scotia
- As Trump inquires about compound, court system dedicates massive resources
- Virginia Rowing | Frohnhofer claims bronze at U23 World Rowing Championships
- SAG chief negotiator says Hollywood shutdown could last until next year
- Google Adds ‘Alternative Text’ To Image Options Sidebar In Docs And Sheets
- I listen to Warren Buffett and buy UK stocks selling in 2023!
- US attorney asks court to deny Nxivm leader Keith Ranieres bid for new trial | new York
- Jamie Foxx discusses hospitalization for the first time: “I went to hell and I came back”
- Prediction of the league standings after the tournament
- Victoria Silvstedt raises the temperature in a white cutout dress as she heads to dinner in St Tropez
- Accelerating the net-zero transition: StepChange CEO Ankit Jain talks about navigating decarbonization through technological innovation