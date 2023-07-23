Empty truck found in flooded field as search continues for 4 missing in Nova Scotia

The last:

Nova Scotia RCMP say the truck two children were traveling in when it submerged in floodwaters earlier this weekend has been found, but the children are still missing.

The children were reported missing in the West Hants area of ​​the province on Saturday.

In a press release Sunday afternoon, the RCMP said its underwater recovery team conducted a search of a flooded field and “found an unoccupied pickup truck,” which is believed to be the same one in which the two children were last seen.

RCMP are also continuing their search for an adult man and a youth whose vehicle was also submerged in the same area.

As search and rescue operations continue Sunday, police say industrial pumping equipment is being used, with the help of civilian contractors, in an effort to lower water levels.

Police continue to ask the public to refrain from joining the search, as doing so could damage existing efforts and conditions in West Hants remain dangerous.

To protect the families’ privacy, the RCMP says it will not yet release the identities of the missing or any other personal information.

The search is being led by RCMP with an aircraft from the Department of Natural Resources, and about 40 ground search and rescue members from West Hants, ColchesterCounty and the Valley.

The tearful mayor says the community remains hopeful

Visibly shaken and fighting back tears, West Hants Regional Mayor Abraham Zebian said Sunday that members of his tight-knit community are trying to stay upbeat.

“It’s bleak, but spirits are still high,” he said

He said that all the resources of his municipality are now dedicated to finding missing individuals.

“That’s where our energy is right now,” Zebian said.

Halifax mayor urges patience after massive flooding Halifax Regional Mayor Mike Savage says it will take days for floodwaters to recede in some hard-hit areas as crews begin assessing damage from the torrential rain that inundated Nova Scotia over the weekend.

Much of the province is facing severe flooding and impassable roads after torrential downpours swept through overnight Friday and Saturday.

A province-wide state of emergency was declared late Saturday, with West Hants, East Hants, Halifax Regional Municipality, Lunenburg County and Queens County considered among the hardest hit areas.

RCMP spokeswoman Cindy Bayers told CBC News the best source for the latest road conditions is 511, both by phone and online.

Flood advisories remain in effect for Highway 101, 102, 103, 107, 111 and 118.

Bayers said drivers should use caution and be alert while driving.

Parts of Nova Scotia received more than 200 millimeters of rain as of 10 a.m. Sunday. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC)

She said officers are continuing to monitor conditions on the province’s highways and respond to any calls from people who need help.

In the Halifax Regional Municipality, Mayor Mike Savage said Sunday that officials are asking residents to stay off the roads “as much as possible” and stay away from the water, which is “full of contaminants.”

A map of roads closed due to flooding in the Halifax region isavailable here.

The overflow at Miller Lake, near Fall River and off Highway 102, is a particular concern, Savage said, as water continues to flow from nearby tributaries even though it’s no longer raining.

“I understand there is a lane closure on the freeway to the airport and we need to keep an eye on that,” Savage said.

The mayor said crews are continuing to restore infrastructure, but urged patience, acknowledging it will take time for water levels to return to normal.

Jeff Myrick of Halifax Water said Sunday that crews have been working around the clock since Friday evening to manage the flow of water.

All dams in the municipality remain structurally sound and continue to be monitored, he said.

“We’ve had between seven and 10 cross channels that have been damaged,” Myrick said. “And the early indications [are] that we have had hundreds of channels of roads washed.”

A ditch at the end of a driveway has been exposed after heavy rain lashed the Hammonds Plains area late Friday. (Paul Poirier/CBC)

Plants on public roads and transport that have been damaged will be the first to be dealt with, he said.

In Bedford, where floodwaters have inundated much of the parking lot of the Bedford Place shopping center, city officials are urging residents, including those who tried to get back into abandoned vehicles, to stay away as the area remains unsafe.

Those affected by flooding or power outages in HRM can go to the comfort center located at the East Dartmouth Community Center at 50 Caledonia Road. It will remain open until further notice, the city said.

As of 3:45 p.m. Sunday, Nova Scotia Power outage mapshows there are about 2,200 customers without power, down from a peak of about 80,000 at the height of the storm.

Major flooding closes roads, businesses in Bedford, NS Significant flooding after torrential downpours has forced several roads and businesses to close in Bedford, NS

Evacuation orders were lifted in West Hants, Lunenburg County

Early Sunday, Windsor and West Hants Regional Mayor Abraham Zebian said all emergency evacuations in the area have been lifted.

The risk of a possible dam breach near the St. Croix of the municipality had raised concern on Saturday, but it has since been brought under control.

Zebian said water levels are falling and municipal infrastructure is fine, but provincial infrastructure is badly damaged, with washed-out roads, shoulders and bridges.

People are now able to return to their homes, but only if it is safe to do so, he said.

Water is seen flowing over the dam on the St. Croix. The dam was in danger of breaking early on Saturday, but the situation is now under control. (Communications Nova Scotia)

Meanwhile, those evacuated from Smiley Provincial Park in Newport, NS, have until 5pm today to enter the park via a temporary bridge and retrieve their belongings and vehicles, the Department of Natural and Renewable Resources said. via Twitter on Sunday.

The evacuation order for people living around Fancy Lake near Bridgewater, NS, was also lifted Monday afternoon. Residents can return to their homes, but should prepare to leave

again if conditions change. The evacuation center at NSCCin Bridgewater will close Monday at 5 p.m

Closures, cancellations and delays

Across the province, flooding has resulted in a number of closures, cancellations and postponements of major events.

Erica Fleck, director of Emergency Management and Community Safety, said most Halifax Regional Municipality offices will be closed on Monday, July 24.

“There might not be damage, you know, again, to the building that somebody works in downtown Halifax or Dartmouth, but you still have to get there,” Fleck said Sunday.

She said the closures are an effort to limit traffic on the road as crews assess and repair damage around the municipality.

In East Hants, Saturday’s Bridgestone Canadian Superbike Championship event was canceled after the only bridge to Atlantic Motorsport Park was blown away by the storm, trapping crews and drivers already in place.

“I’d say there’s somewhere between 250 and 300 people right now,” said Chad Whitehead, president of the Atlantic Road Racing League Association.

Despite their circumstances, Whitehead said spirits are high and most people came prepared to camp for the event. Those who were not prepared were able to get help from other people.

According to officials from Bridgetown, work is being done to install the temporary bridgebegan Sunday morning in cooperation with local emergency crews.

Sunday’s Halifax Pride Parade has been postponed by organizers. It will be rescheduled at a later date.

