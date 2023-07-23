The mayor of Milan supports Sadiq Khan and says that London Ulez is an inspiration Pollution

Sadiq Khan has won the backing of the mayor of Milan, one of Europe’s most congested cities, to expand London’s ultra-low emission (Ulez) zone after criticism from voters and his party leader over the charges drivers face.

Giuseppe Sala, who has led Milan’s municipal government since 2016, said the London mayor’s policy on polluting cars was an inspiration for his efforts to improve air quality in his city in northern Italy.

Sala said Khan should be supported in his efforts by national politicians given the tens of thousands of avoidable deaths from pollution, as the mayor comes under increasing pressure to review his plans to extend the Ulez charge beyond inner London next month.

The introduction of London’s ultra-low emission zone and its planned expansion continues to inform Milan’s strategy to prioritize space for people over cars, reduce the number of polluting vehicles on our roads and protect residents’ health, Sala said. We have seen the transformative effect of Ulez in reducing NO concentration 2 and PM2.5 in central and inner London, which has resulted in around 4 million Londoners getting cleaner air. The example of London shows what can be done when you combine clear political will with strong commitment from partners and local communities.

Ulez’s policy, which imposes a 12.50 a day charge on drivers of older diesel and petrol vehicles, was a critical issue in last week’s by-election in Uxbridge and South Ruislip in north-west London, which Labor narrowly lost.

Rishi Sunak has suggested that such wedge issues could be the answer to his party’s electoral problems, while Keir Starmer has suggested that Khan should rethink his plans to expand the constituency in August beyond inner London to take in all the capital’s boroughs.

We are doing something very wrong if the policies put forward by the Labor Party end up on every Tory leaflet, Starmer said on Saturday. We have to face this and learn the lessons.

City Hall has suggested that Khan is in listening mode.

Sala said that instead of being the focus of criticism, Khan’s policy should be supported by all those regional and national leaders across Europe who are concerned about the impact of poor air quality in big cities.

In 2021, the World Health Organization said limiting air pollution levels could prevent 50,000 deaths a year across the continent.

Sala, who was part of the center-left Democratic Party administration that banned the most polluting vehicles from zone B covering 72% of Milan in 2019 but in 2021 joined the European Green Party, said: We can learn from each other’s experiences and hopefully lead the way for other cities to take bold action.

Regional and national governments should also support what major cities are doing: this is a matter of public health and should be a priority for all levels of government.

Ulez was introduced in central London in 2017 and by October 2022 had reduced nitrogen dioxide from traffic by 46%. Studies suggest that around 4,000 Londoners die prematurely each year due to toxic air.

Milan has some of the worst air pollution in Europe, with 49 cars owned for every 100 inhabitants.

Its mayor added that, while he acknowledged that low-emission areas could disproportionately affect those on the lowest wages, the answer was to invest in public transport and carpooling clubs.

Sala said: I am aware that those residents who drive an older polluting car may find it difficult to upgrade to a cleaner vehicle. That’s why in addition to Zone B, we need to give city dwellers alternative ways to get around the city, through increased and improved public transport, shared vehicles and safer bike lanes.

The introduction of zone B in Milan was accompanied by a long-term investment in the expansion and improvement of public transport, we are completing our new metro line, the M4 and to achieve fully electric public transport by 2030. We are also listening to residents’ concerns, offering support to those most in need to access transport, subsidies and exemptions.

Milan has the worst air quality in Europe, but zone B will have a significant impact, halving PM10 and NOx pollution by 2022 and 2026, respectively.

Sala said that since London introduced the congestion charge in 2012, the city’s administration had been a pioneer to learn from.

He said: We are looking closely at London’s model of a progressive expansion of the low-emission zone, investment in a comprehensive scrapping scheme and expansion of public transport and active mobility options. By working together and sharing our experiences, we can make a difference.