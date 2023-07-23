The conservative party is poised to narrowly win Spain’s elections, but without a majorityExBulletin



change the subtitles Emilio Morenatti/AP

MADRID Spain’s conservative Popular Party was set to narrowly win the country’s national election on Sunday, but fell short of the majority needed to topple the coalition government of Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

With 90% of the votes counted, the Popular Party was on track to secure 136 of the 350 seats in the Congress of Deputies, the lower house of the Spanish parliament. Sanchez’s Spanish Socialist Workers Party was poised to take 122 seats, two more than it had in the outgoing legislature.

Although the Socialists are likely to call on the projected 31 seats of the left-wing Sumar alliance, or United Forces, and several smaller parties, there was a real possibility that neither party would be able to secure a majority.

Close elections are likely to produce weeks of political shenanigans. The next Prime Minister will be voted only after the legislators in the new Congress of Deputies are installed. The absolute majority required to form a government is 176 seats.

Pre-election polls had predicted a bigger victory for the People’s Party and the possibility of it forming a coalition with the far-right party Vox. Such a coalition would have returned a far-right force to the Spanish government for the first time since the country transitioned to democracy in the late 1970s, following the nearly 40-year rule of dictator Francisco Franco.

Snchez was trying to win a third consecutive national election since taking power in 2018. The Socialists and the smallest member of the coalition government were trounced by the conservative party and the far-right Vox party in regional and local elections in May, prompting Snchez to call Sunday’s snap election.

Most polls during the campaign predicted the national vote would go the same way, but it calls for the People’s Party to rely on Vox’s support to form a government, with PP candidate Alberto Nez Feijo at the helm.

A PP-Vox government would mean another EU member has moved hard to the right, a trend seen recently in Sweden. finland AND Ital. Countries such as Germany and France are concerned about what such a change would mean for the EU’s immigration and climate policies.

Spain’s two main left-wing parties are in favor of EU participation. On the right, the PP is also in favor of the EU. Vox, headed by Santiago Abascal, is against EU interference in Spain’s affairs.

The election comes as Spain holds elections The next presidency of the EU. Snchez had hoped to use the six-month term to show the progress his government had made. An election loss for Sanchez could see the PP take the reins of the EU presidency.

Snchez was one of the first to vote, casting his ballot at a polling station in Madrid.

Commenting later on the large number of foreign media covering the election, he said: “This means that what happens today will be very important not only for us but also for Europe and I think that should make us reflect.”

“I don’t want to say whether I’m optimistic or not. I have good vibes,” Sanchez added.

An embargo poll published by Spanish public broadcaster RTVE at the close of voting had pointed to an uncertain result.

Sumar, which unites 15 small leftist parties, is led by second deputy prime minister Yolanda Daz, the only woman among the four main candidates.

Daz urged everyone to vote, recalling that the freedom to vote did not always exist in Spain.

“A lot is at stake,” Diz said after casting her vote. “For people of my generation, those are the most important choices.”

At stake is “waking up tomorrow with more rights, more democracy and more freedom,” she said.

The election was taking place in the height of summer, with millions of voters likely to take a vacation away from their regular polling stations. However, requests for postal voting increased before Sunday.

With no party expected to win an absolute majority, the choice is essentially between another left-wing coalition and a partnership of the right and far-right.

For poll favorite Feijo, “It’s clear that a lot is at stake, what kind of country model we want, to have a solid and strong government.”

Vox’s Abascal said he hoped for “a massive (voter) mobilization that will allow Spain to change direction.”

Alejandro Bleda, 45, did not say who he voted for, but indicated that he was supporting left-wing parties. “Given the polarization in this country, it’s either voting for 50 years of backwardness or progress,” he said.

primary issues at stake are “a lot of freedom, social rights, public health and education,” Bleda said after voting at the polling station of the Palacio de Valds public school in central Madrid.

Voters will elect 350 members to the lower house of Parliament and 208 members to the Senate.

Carmen Acero, 62, who voted for the Popular Party, compared Snchez to Venezuelan leader Nicols Maduro and said she voted because “continuing with Pedro Snchez is hell.”

Carrying a Spanish flag on her phone, Acero accused Snchez of being a “murderer” for allying with the small regional Basque party Bildu, which includes some former members of the now-defunct armed separatist group ETA.

Coming at the end of a month of heat waves, temperatures were expected to average above 35 degrees Celsius (95 degrees Fahrenheit), or 5 to 10 degrees Celsius above normal in many parts of the country. Authorities distributed fans to many of the stations.

“We have heat, but the right to exercise our vote freely is stronger than the heat,” said Rosa Maria Valladolid-Prieto, 79, in Barcelona.

Sanchez’s government has steered Spain through the COVID-19 pandemic and faced an inflation-fueled economic downturn exacerbated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

But his reliance on fringe parties to prop up his minority coalition, including separatist forces from Catalonia and the Basque Country, and his passage of a raft of liberal-minded laws could cost him his job.