City minister summons UK bank bosses to discuss closing Farage account | politics

Britain’s biggest banks will be called into a meeting with the City minister after he raised major concerns over the recent closure of Nigel Farage’s bank account with Coutts.

Andrew Griffith will send a letter on Monday to the bosses of 19 banks, including Barclays, Lloyds and NatWest to warn that the government is prepared to take the necessary action to protect free speech.

He has called for a roundtable discussion with banks as soon as possible on guarantees that they would ensure customers can access payment accounts without fear of being unbanked for their legal expression.

The de-banker case has been investigated by the government for some time. But it made headlines when Farage revealed his bank account had been closed by private bank Coutts, which is owned by NatWest Group. Coutts judged that his public statements did not match his values.

The Treasury announced last week that banks would have to explain why they were closing an account under the new rules. Previously, they did not have to provide a rationale for doing so.

As part of the expected changes, the notice period for forced account closure will be extended from 30 to 90 days. Ministers hope the extension will give customers more time to challenge the decision through the Financial Ombudsman Service or find a replacement bank.

The plans are unlikely to come into effect until the autumn, as the House of Commons is adjourned for the summer recess.

In his letter to bank bosses, Griffith said he was aware of concerns about how politically exposed persons (PEP) regulations were being implemented by banks. These are usually political representatives and their family members, whose accounts may be treated with increased care by financial institutions.

Griffith said it appeared that regulations on PEPs were being applied in a disproportionate way and that they should only be directly related to money laundering and anti-corruption. They provide no basis for account closure based on political views, he added.