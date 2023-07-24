The future disability protection program





Applications open on 24 July 2023 Future Disability Protection Program (DAFP) The DAFP focuses on all disabled people in NSW who need support to access services funded or provided by the NSW Government, whether or not they are participants in the NDIS. Where appropriate, it also targets specific communities and types of disability. In December 2019, the NSW Aging and Disability Commissioner recommended the establishment of the DAFP, which commenced on 1 January 2022 and is funded until October 2024. DAFP, goals and special projects 2023/24; and Sector Development grant programs aim to: support initiatives to help disabled people in NSW to actively engage in their communities in a more informed and empowered way, for which alternative sources of funding are not available, and

foster quality improvement, collaboration and innovation among advocacy organizations and to build stronger networks and learning opportunities. How to apply Before applying, please read the following documents: If you have problems accessing the documents on this site or to request an accessible version, please contact us at [email protected] Submit your Disability Advocacy Program grant round application online Smart grantsportal. Applications are accepted only through the online application form. All required fields marked with * must be completed. Through the portal, applicants are required to log in through Smarty Grants to access the online application form. If the applicant organization has previously used Smarty Grants to apply for a grant, then they will already be registered and can use their existing usernames and login details, and do not need to create a new registration/account. All required attachments must be uploaded through the Smarty Grants online application form. Please do not upload documents that are not requested or email additional attachments such as supporting letters or references, only your response on the application form will be used to assess your application. Applications will not be accepted unless submitted online through the Smarty Grants portal. Incomplete, late and/or inconsistent applications will not be considered. SUPPORTING Please refer to the Grants Administration Guide and Frequently Asked Questions for further details: If you have problems accessing the documents on this site or to request an accessible version, please contact us at [email protected] The DAFP team may also be able to answer your questions. Please contact the DAFP team at [email protected] Grant applications open at 9am on 24 July 2023 and close at 5pm on 28 August 2023.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dcj.nsw.gov.au/content/dcj/dcj-website/dcj/service-providers/grants/disability-advocacy-futures-program.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos