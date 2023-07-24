



News from

RE Lee International







London, UK | July 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time The Hong Kong billionaire, who is backing one of the teams vying for a new seat on the F1 grid, says he is determined to put Asia on the motorsport map. Calvin Lo says he would love to see more Grand Prix circuits introduced across the continent. This year, there are three F1 races in Asia, the world’s largest continent – Singapore and the Japanese GPs, and a third in Azerbaijan, which straddles Eastern Europe and Western Asia. A world-class motorsport academy to train Asian drivers and mechanics of the future would also be a target, says Mr. Lol. The businessman, investor and philanthropist, who is CEO of the world’s largest life insurance broker RE Lee International, already has financial links to an existing F1 team. Now, he has offered his backing to a team that has applied for a place on the F1 grid in 2026, with the sport’s governing body the FIA ​​expected to make a decision on the bids very soon. Moreover, there were talks about the possibility of including Mr. Play with a second existing F1 team. To make F1 truly global, we cannot forget this part of the world, he said. Mr Lo said the sport had entered a new era with growing popularity and a new generation of fans, adding that there were many untapped opportunities in F1. I love how Formula 1 is not just a one-man show; but rather, a group of extremely talented people united, committed to a goal, he said. The charismatic 46-year-old billionaire tries to attend F1 races whenever he can and has previously been a VIP guest at Grands Prix in Singapore, Shanghai, Malaysia, Monaco, Silverstone, Montreal and Melbourne. His all-time favorite F1 driver is Michael Schumacher and he cites him as the reason he developed a passion for motorsport 20 years ago after being mesmerized by his winning ways on the race track. Indeed, Schumacher’s determination to succeed inspired Mr. May he be successful in the business world. Mr. Lo is the CEO of RE Lee International, the world’s largest life insurance broker, based in Hong Kong, specializing in large amounts of life insurance cover for extremely high net worth individuals and businesses for estate planning purposes. In addition to running his businesses, he devotes much of his time to charitable causes close to his heart. He founded Project 195, a globally diverse research institute whose goal is to expand on existing research on how the global economy can adapt and respond to the consequences of COVID-19, with a particular focus on helping developing countries to recover. His personal charitable foundation, The CFL Initiative named after Mr. Lo is specifically designed for his philanthropic causes, which include the welfare of animals, children and the environment. As well as F1, his passions include golf and photography, and his beloved 12-year-old daughter, who he drops off and picks up from school every day. Contact details The PR superstar Jill Kent [email protected] labels Formula 1RE Lee InternationalRE Lee InternationalThe Grand PrizeF1The CFL Initiative

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://newsdirect.com/news/hong-kong-billionaire-calvin-lo-on-a-mission-to-put-asia-firmly-on-the-formula-one-map-686782294 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos