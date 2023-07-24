Lechyd Yes! Welsh whiskey to gain UK special protected origin label | Whiskey

Welsh whiskey will join its Scotch and Irish counterparts in being officially granted protected origin status under the UK’s post-Brexit regime.

Single malts from four south and west Wales distilleries Coles, Da Mhile, In the Welsh Wind and Penderyn have been granted Protected Geographical Indication (GB GI) status, the scheme brought in to replace the EU Protected Designation of Origin label.

After Brexit, the EU scheme no longer applied to the UK market, prompting the British government to introduce the alternative designation, amid fears that foods such as Cornish pasties would be left without legal protection from imitations.

In 2021, south Wales led the way, with Gower lamb becoming the first British product to gain recognition under the UK’s new PGI scheme. Later that year he was joined by lamb from the Cambrian Mountains, which cover most of Wales.

However, the UK GI only protects registered product names when they are sold in the UK and not in the EU and Northern Ireland. Welsh government agency Business Wales said it hoped the UK GI scheme would act as a stepping stone for those wanting to go on to apply for EU protected status.

Such protective agreements have long been a feature of agricultural law, driven by the desire to mark and preserve the authenticity of products associated with a particular region.

Gorgonzola enjoys special protection of origin status under EU law. Photo: DeRepente/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Gorgonzola cheese, Kalamata olives and Lautrec pink garlic are all enjoyed protection under EU legislation, preventing lower quality copycat products from flooding domestic markets.

The announcement of the Welsh single malt whiskey comes against a backdrop of a rapid expansion in production over the past few years. Penderyn Distillery Chief Executive Stephen Davies said: Achieving UKGI status for Welsh single malt whiskey is an important milestone for Penderyn as a producer, and also for the wider Welsh whiskey industry.

Labeling the newly announced status as an exciting step forward, Davies also added that it helps preserve the quality of the product and also its source of origin.