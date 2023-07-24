World and International News – July 24, 2023





INTERNATIONAL NEWS Greece evacuates 19,000 people to safety, some by boat. Tourists run away from hotels, gather on beaches. Thousands spent the night on beaches and roads during what Greece said was the largest-ever evacuation of residents and tourists under emergency conditions. About 19,000 people were evacuated from their homes and hotels overnight as the fires, which have been burning since Wednesday, grew, engulfing forests until the flames reached seaside resorts on the island’s southeast coast. 1. The G20 Working Group on Disaster Risk Reduction, under the Indian Presidency, will hold its third and final meeting in Chennai from July 24 to July 26. 2. India and Bangladesh signed a contract for installation of computer based interlinked signaling system for Dhaka-Tongi-Joydebpur railway line at Rail Bhaban, Dhaka. 3. The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) will launch its next commercial mission, with the DS-SAR satellite from Singapore as its primary payload. The PSLV-C56/DS-SAR mission is scheduled for a tentative launch towards the end of July from the Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota. 4. Bankrupt airline Go First has canceled all flights until July 25 for “operational reasons. WORLD NEWS 1. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu underwent emergency surgery to install a pacemaker on Sunday. 2. A wildfire that broke out on the Greek island of Rhodes forced thousands of tourists and islanders to take shelter in closed schools and stadiums. 3. Bangladesh, the appellate division of the Supreme Court on Sunday ordered Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus to pay tax of Taka 12 crore. Dr. Yunus has donated money to three of his funds: Dr. Mohammad Yunus Trust, Yunus Family Trust and Yunus Center Trust. Income tax authorities in Bangladesh imposed a tax on the money donated to these three trusts. 4. In Bangladesh, at least 17 people, including seven children and five women, were killed and 35 others injured on Saturday after a bus plunged into a roadside pond. 5. Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen’s party has claimed a landslide victory in the general election on Sunday. The elections for the 125 seats of the Parliament took place on July 23, 2023. 70-year-old ex-communist Khmer Rouge fighter Hun Sen has been in power for 38 years. Political observers say that these Cambodian elections have set the stage for the transition of power from Hun Sen to his eldest son and senior military general Hun Manet. 6. Thousands of Israelis marched in Jerusalem on Saturday against the judicial reform plan, as pressure mounts on the government to drop a bill that would limit the powers of the Supreme Court. 7. Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune said on Saturday that the country has applied to join the BRICS group and submitted a request to become a shareholder member of the BRICS Bank. 8. In a horrific incident on Friday, hundreds of armed men attacked a village near Sukkur in Sindh, kidnapped two women and a child and killed at least two men. This is just the latest in a long line of atrocities committed against the people of Sindh in Pakistan. To join the daily news send request

