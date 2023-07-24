Heavy rains in Afghanistan and Pakistan caused floods that killed dozens | News, Sports, Jobs





ISLAMABAD (AP) – Massive floods from seasonal rains in Afghanistan have killed at least 31 people and left dozens missing over the past three days, while in neighboring Pakistan 13 people have died due to heavy rains and landslides. Shafiullah Rahimi, the ruling Taliban-appointed spokesman for Afghanistan’s Ministry of State for Natural Disaster Management, said Sunday that at least 31 people were killed, 74 wounded and 41 others missing. The floods hit the capital Kabul, Maidan Wardak and Ghazni provinces. He added that most of the casualties were in western Kabul and Maidan Wardak. Rahimi also said that around 250 cattle were destroyed by the floods. The floods brought further misery to already suffering Afghanistan. In April, the UN’s humanitarian affairs agency said the South Asian country was facing its third consecutive year of drought, its second year of severe economic hardship and the aftermath of decades of war and natural disasters. The latest flood occurred in the Jalrez district of Maidan Wardak province west of Kabul, killing 12 people, Taliban government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said. At least 40 other people were missing and rescue teams were busy carrying out search and rescue operations, he said. The provincial governor’s office said in a statement that hundreds of houses were either damaged or destroyed and the missing were believed to be under the rubble of collapsed houses. The statement also said hundreds of square kilometers of farmland were washed away and destroyed, and the highway between Kabul and central Bamiyan province was closed due to flooding. In Pakistan, 13 people died and seven were injured due to heavy rains and landslides as the monsoon season continued to affect parts of the country on Sunday. In the northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, nine people lost their lives in the last 48 hours in rain-related incidents. Today’s latest news and more in your inbox

