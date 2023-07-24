A fire continues to burn on the Greek island of Rhodes, while dozens more break out across the country

ATHENS, Greece (AP) Firefighters battled overnight to control 82 fires across Greece, 64 of which started on Sunday, the hottest day of the summer so far.

Their efforts were without the help of firefighting planes and helicopters, which do not operate at night.

The worst fire was on the island of Rhodes. About 19,000 people had been evacuated from several places on the island as the fires burned for a sixth day, Greek authorities said. No further evacuations had been ordered as of Sunday night.

The Ministry of Climate Change and Civil Defense said it was the largest fire evacuation in the country.

Local police said 16,000 people were evacuated by land and 3,000 by sea from 12 villages and several hotels. Six people were briefly treated at a hospital for breathing problems. A person who fell and broke his leg during the evacuation at the hotel and a pregnant woman remained hospitalized, the latter in good condition, authorities said.

A number of tourists were waiting to return home from Rhodes International Airport.

Package holidays companies TUI and Jet2 canceled flights to Rhodes. But the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport later announced that 14 TUI and Jet2 flights carrying 2,700 passengers would depart from Rhodes airport by 3am (0000 GMT) on Monday.

On Saturday and early Sunday, 70,000 passengers traveled through the airport, with some arriving, the ministry said. The announcement does not break down the figures by arrivals and departures.

British tourist Kevin Evans was evacuated twice on Saturday with his wife and three children, first from Kiotari in Gennadi, then as the fire approached the capital of the islands in the northeast, he told Britain’s PA news agency.

There were many people in Gennadi sent from hotels, many in just their bathing suits, who had been told to leave everything at the hotel, he told the PA. As night fell, we could see the fire on top of the hills in Kiotari. They said all the hotels were on fire.

Rhodes travel agent Stelios Kotiadis confirmed to The Associated Press that the evacuation was rushed. There was panic. … The authorities were overwhelmed, he said.

But, he said, the abandoned hotels are in much better shape than reported on social media. … They will be ready to reopen very soon if Civil Defense gives the go-ahead.

Kotiadis said he and other travel agents sent buses to the southeastern islands to pick up evacuated tourists. They had to go a long way, as the road leading to the eastern side of Rhodes was blocked in certain places.

There were 80-90 people who were crammed into 50-seater buses, he said. He added that 90% of evacuated tourists are from European countries.

The British ambassador to Greece, Matthew Lodge, said the UK government was sending a rapid deployment team to support British nationals in Rhodes.

The Greek Foreign Ministry said staff had set up a help desk at Rhodes International Airport for visitors who have lost their travel documents.

There are significant reinforcements from the European Union.

More than 450 firefighters and seven planes from the EU have been operating in Greece as fires rage across the country, EU Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic said early Sunday afternoon.

I called (Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis) to express our full support for Greece, which is facing devastating forest fires and a major heat wave due to climate change. Greece is handling this difficult situation professionally, emphasizing the safe evacuation of thousands of tourists and can always count on European solidarity, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Sunday evening.

It remained hot in the Mediterranean country even on Sunday. A total of 180 locations experienced temperatures of 40 degrees Celsius (104 F) and above. The highest reading, 46.4 C (115.5 F), was reached in the coastal town of Gytheio in southern Greece.

Of the 64 fires that broke out elsewhere in the country on Sunday, the most serious was on Evia, Greece’s second-largest island, where authorities told residents of four southern villages to evacuate to the town of Karystos, west of where the blaze was advancing.

The deputy governor of Central Greece, Giorgos Kelaiditis, who was near one of the villages, told the state agency ANA-MPA that the situation is difficult:

The fire may be 2 kilometers (1 1/4 miles) away, but the wind is strong, the growth is low, the smoke is thick and the air is difficult to breathe, he said.

Northern Evia was destroyed by fires in August 2021.

Other fires requiring evacuation broke out on the northeastern side of the island of Corfu and in the northern Peloponnese, near the town of Aigio. Traffic on the old national road Athens-Patra, which runs along the coast, has been interrupted.

Shortly before midnight, authorities called for more evacuations from Corfu and the northern Peloponnese. In the case of Corfu, they said the fire was moving southeast on a broad front and added that private vessels were on standby to pick up evacuees.

The fire that broke out west of the important archaeological site of Epidaurus, including a famous ancient theater, has been brought under control, the Fire Service said.

A relative respite from the heat on Monday, with a forecast high of 38 C (100 F), will be followed by even higher temperatures starting Tuesday. However, Thursday should become significantly cooler, with temperatures in the low 30s, the country’s Meteorological Service said on Sunday evening.

___

Associated Press writers Jill Lawless in London and Cinar Kiper in Istanbul contributed to this report.