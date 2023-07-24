Paramount+ Sets Park Lane Hilton Documentary – Global Briefs – Deadline





Pact hires international chief from the UK government UK manufacturers’ trade body Pacti has mined the Government’s Department for Business and Trade for its next international boss. Ross Lewis replaces Dawn McCarthy-Simpson as head of international and projects after seven years as Senior Account Manager for Screen (Film & TV) and Publishing with the government department. Lewis will help the Pact’s base of hundreds of members develop export strategies, uncover global opportunities by addressing trade barriers such as regulatory or access, and seek new business opportunities across key territories. It will also manage the Pact’s existing projects. During his tenure, Lewis helped Pact with delegations to Mipcom in 2016 and Realscreen in 2023, along with numerous markets in between. “Over the past 15 years we have seen massive growth in international sales and it is important for us to continue to support indies in exporting overseas,” said Pact CEO John McVay. “We are confident that with Ross on board, members will continue to benefit from Pact’s expertise.” The latest Pact census, which measures the temperature of its member base, saw international turnover for indies fall to a five-year low of £950m (£1.1bn). Lewis replaces McCarthy-Simpson, who is retiring after 16 years in the job. Paramount+ & Channel 5 Greenlight Park Lane Hotel Series Doc Paramount+ and Channel 5 will go inside one of the UK’s most prestigious hotels as it undergoes refurbishment, through a four-part documentary series. Inside the Hilton on Park Lane comes from Wonderhood Studios and will feature a top-to-bottom transformation of the hotel’s 60th anniversary. The transformation will see the construction of a new lobby, restaurant, bar and newly designed rooms and suites. The likes of the Dalai Lama, Princess Diana and Cher have stayed at the hotel in the past. Wonderhood chief executive Tom Anstis called the hotel a “fascinating cultural microcosm of modern Britain”.

