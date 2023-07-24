Scholarships help displaced Afghan students find homes at American universities | News, Sports, Jobs





DALLAS (AP) — As the Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan in the summer of 2021, Fahima Sultani and her fellow university students tried for days to get into Kabul’s airport, only to be turned away by extremists with guns.

“No education, just go home,” she recalled one shouting.

Nearly two years later, Sultani, now 21, is safely in the US and working toward her bachelor’s degree in data science at Arizona State University in Tempe on a scholarship. When she’s not studying, she enjoys hiking near Tempe Butte, the kind of hiking she enjoyed in her mountain homeland.

Seeing students like Sultan rush to leave in August 2021 as the US pulls out of Afghanistan after 20 years, colleges, universities and other groups across the US have begun fundraising for hundreds of scholarships so they can continue their education abroad.

Women of the Sultan’s generation, born around the time the US overthrew the Taliban after the 9/11 attacks in 2001, grew up attending school and watching women pursue careers. The return of the Taliban overturned these freedoms.

“Within minutes of the fall of the government in Kabul, American universities said, ‘We’re going to get one;’ “We’ll take three;” ‘We will get a professor;’ “We will take a student” said Allan Goodman, CEO of the Institute of International Education, a global nonprofit that helps fund such scholarships.

The fear that prompted students to quickly board flights was vindicated after the Taliban introduced a strict Islamic rule: girls cannot attend school beyond the sixth grade and women, who are again required to wear burkas, are banned from universities, parks and gyms and restricted from most employment.

Sultani is one of more than 60 Afghan women who arrived at ASU by December 2021 after fleeing Afghanistan, where she had studied online through the Asian University for Women in Bangladesh during the pandemic.

“These women came out of a crisis, a traumatic experience, got on a plane not knowing where they were going, ended up in the US. said Susan Edgington, executive director and chief operating officer of ASU’s Global Academic Initiatives.

After making their way to universities and colleges across the US over the past two years, many are nearing graduation and planning their futures.

Mashal Aziz, 22, was months away from graduating from the American University of Afghanistan when Kabul fell and she boarded a plane. After leaving, she began scouring the Internet, researching which schools offered scholarships and which organizations might be able to help.

“You’ve already given up everything and you’re thinking that maybe there are obstacles to your higher education.” said Aziz.

She and three other Afghan students arrived at Northeastern University in Boston in January 2022 after being sent first to Qatar and then to a military base in New Jersey.

Aziz graduated this spring with a bachelor’s degree in finance and management accounting. She plans to begin work on her master’s in finance this fall at Northeastern.

Obstacles for students who left can include everything from needing help overcoming language barriers, to getting credit for courses they completed back home, to affording tuition, Aziz said.

Just two days after the fall of Kabul, the University of Tulsa in Oklahoma announced it had created two scholarships for Afghans seeking asylum in the U.S. Later, the university created five more scholarships that went to some of the young Afghans who settled in the area. Five more Afghans have received scholarships to study there this fall.

Danielle Macdonald, an associate professor of anthropology at the school, has organized a regular meeting between TU students and college-age Afghans who have settled in the Tulsa area.

About two dozen young people attend the event, where they talk about everything from American slang to finding a job. Their outings have included visiting a museum and going to a basketball game, Macdonald said.

“It’s become a really nice community,” she said.

For many young people leaving Afghanistan, familiarity with the US made the country a natural destination.

This was the case for Hamasa Zeerak, 24, and her 30-year-old husband, Hussain Saifnijat. In Kabul, Zeerak attended the American University of Afghanistan, while Saifnijat worked for a US-based technology company.

They both began studying at Rutgers University in New Jersey last fall. He may be able to graduate as early as the fall with a master’s degree in electrical and computer engineering. She is studying to get her bachelor’s degree in business administration and will graduate in 2025.

“My worries were many at the beginning because I was thinking about how to continue our life in America; how can we get a job?” Zeerak said. “It was stressful at first, but everything was going well.”

Sultan, like many others who fled Afghanistan, often thinks of those left behind, including her sister, who had studied at a university but now has to stay at home.

“I can go to university while millions of girls have returned to Afghanistan, they don’t have this opportunity that I have.” said the Sultan. “I can dress the way I want and millions of girls right now in Afghanistan, they don’t have that opportunity.”

There will be 20 Afghans studying this fall at Western Kentucky University in Bowling Green. Atifa Kabuli, 46, had been studying nursing there for the past two semesters, but is now focused on studying for exams that will allow her to practice medicine in the US.

Older than most incoming students, Kabuli left behind her career as an obstetrician and gynecologist. During the first Taliban rule, from 1996 to 2001, she was able to continue her education only by studying in Pakistan.

When the Taliban regained control, she knew she and her husband would have to leave so their daughters, now 15 and 10, could continue to go to school. Her time at WKU, she said, helped her find the confidence to pursue a medical license in the US

Since the initial flurry of scholarships, efforts to help Afghan students have continued, including the creation of the Qatar Scholarship Project for Afghans, which has helped fund 250 scholarships at dozens of American colleges and universities.

But there are still more young people who need support to continue their education in the US or even to get to the US from Afghanistan or other countries, explained Jonah Kokodyniak, a senior vice president at the Institute of International Education.

Yasamin Sohrabi, 26, is among those still trying to find a way to the U.S. Sohrabi, who studied law at the American University of Afghanistan, realized as the withdrawal of U.S. forces loomed that she might have to go overseas to continue her studies. The day after the Taliban took over Kabul, she found out about her acceptance to WKU, but couldn’t get into the airport to leave Afghanistan.

A year later, she and her younger sister, who has also been admitted to university, got visas for Pakistan. Now they are trying to find a way to enter the U.S. Their brother, who accompanied them to Pakistan, is also applying to the school.

Sohrabi said she and her siblings try not to focus on what they’ve lost, but instead on how to get to the US to continue their studies.

“That’s one of the things these days we think about,” she said. “It keeps us going.”