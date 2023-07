International firefighters arrive in BC to help with wildfire efforts

British Columbia welcomed about 100 firefighters from Brazil over the weekend to help respond to the province’s wildfires. During a press conference Sunday at the Abbotsford Air Tank Base, Bownn Ma, Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Preparedness, and Brazil’s Consulate General, Renato Mosca, welcomed the firefighters abroad. We are extremely grateful to each and every one of them, said Ma. They will join over 600 out-of-province fire resource personnel already here in British Columbia, as well as 2,000 BC Wildfire personnel already fighting the fires. Currently, there are 480 fires burning in the province, with multiple evacuation orders and alerts currently in effect. Ma says with the additional firefighters, the province feels confident about the number of resources it has. Story continues below ad Firefighters landed Friday evening and have been attending briefings and settling in at the Prince George fire station. Mosca praised the relationship Brazil has with Canada and says Brazil has a lot to contribute during the fire season. Bilateral relations with Canada have always been among the most friendly, Mosca said. I am convinced that this cooperation between our great nations is an important step in controlling wildfires in British Columbia. Trending now Rising demand for secondary units as homebuyers face rising rates

Teen Kidnapping Victim Rescued After Flashing “Help!” sign in California Ma says this is the first time firefighters from Brazil have come to BC to help with firefighting efforts. So far this year, British Columbia has seen 1.48 million hectares of forest burn, with the vast majority of it in the Prince George Fire Center. With the province facing extremely dry conditions, Ma says one of her and the government’s biggest concerns with this fire season is the ongoing drought. When it comes to extreme drought, many of the impacts of what we predict will not be felt by communities for many weeks yet, and there could be medium- and long-term consequences of an extreme drought if the soil base is not replenished by a significant amount of precipitation during the fall and winter, Ma said. If we don’t get that rainfall, then we could go into 2024 in another drought situation.

