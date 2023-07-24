4 people remain missing in Nova Scotia days after devastating floods

The last:

Four people, including two children and a young man, are still missing after devastating weekend flooding in Nova Scotia, as the federal government confirmed it would provide financial assistance to the province.

RCMP said the truck carrying two children when it submerged in floodwaters in the West Hants area of ​​the province was found Sunday, but the children were not inside.

The Mounties said their underwater recovery team conducted a search of a flooded field and “found an unoccupied pickup truck,” which is believed to be the same one in which the two children were last seen.

A separate search has focused on an adult man and a young man whose vehicle was also submerged in the same area.

Police said industrial pumping equipment was being used in the search on Sunday, with the help of civilian contractors, in an effort to lower water levels.

To protect the families’ privacy, the RCMP said they will not yet release the identities of the missing or any other personal information.

The search is being led by the RCMP. On Sunday, it included an airplane from the Department of Natural Resources and about 40 ground search and rescue members from West Hants, ColchesterCounty and theValley.

Parts of Nova Scotia received more than 200 millimeters of rain as of 10 a.m. Sunday. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC)

Visibly shaken and fighting back tears, West Hants Regional Mayor Abraham Zebian said Sunday that members of his close-knit community were trying to stay upbeat.

“It’s bleak, but spirits are still high,” he said.

Much of the province is facing severe flooding and impassable roads after torrential downpours swept through overnight Friday and Saturday.

A province-wide state of emergency was declared late Saturday, with West Hants, East Hants, Halifax Regional Municipality, Lunenburg County and Queens County considered among the hardest hit areas.

Federal resources have been actively supporting emergency response efforts in Nova Scotia throughout the weekend. This evening, I approved a Request for Federal Assistance from Nova Scotia for continued support as communities across the province recover. –@BillBlair

Late Sunday, federal Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair said he had approved a request for federal assistance from the province.

At a news conference Sunday, Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston said 25 bridges were affected by the flooding, with six completely destroyed. He said between 500 and 600 people in the province were displaced.

According to Houston, the province submitted a request for disaster financial assistance to the federal government Saturday night to help cover uninsured costs.

“There’s a lot of anxiety about the damage that’s been done to people’s property and their homes,” Houston said.

“We’re listening, we’re looking in an effort to see what people need and if we can do something.”

Canada Post said Monday that mail collection and delivery is on hold in the province until the company can better assess safe areas for delivery. Post offices are closed during the day.

Mark Peachey, Nova Scotia’s chief engineer, said more than 50 roads were washed out, mostly in the central and western regions of the province.

He said that 400 people have been isolated due to the damage to the bridge.

RCMP have said the best source for the latest road conditions is 511, both by phone and online.

Damage in the Halifax area

In the Halifax Regional Municipality, Mayor Mike Savage said Sunday that officials were asking residents to stay off the roads “as much as possible” and stay away from the water, which is “full of contaminants.”

A map of roads closed due to flooding in the Halifax region isavailable here.

The mayor said crews were continuing to restore infrastructure but urged patience, acknowledging it would take time for water levels to return to normal.

Nova Scotia begins cleaning up after devastating floods As floodwaters begin to recede in parts of Nova Scotia, the devastation from a weekend of massive downpours is becoming clear. It is the latest disaster to hit the province after a year of fires and floods.

Jeff Myrick of Halifax Water said Sunday that crews have been working around the clock since Friday evening to manage the flow of water.

All dams in the municipality remained structurally sound and were being monitored, he said.

“We’ve had between seven and 10 cross channels that have been damaged,” Myrick said. “And the early indications [are] that we have had hundreds of channels of roads washed.”

During Sunday’s press conference, Erica Fleck, director of Emergency Management and Community Safety, said about 200 HRM residents were still displaced.

Fleck said the municipality had 300 requests for road, shoulder and gutter repairs.

A ditch at the end of a driveway has been exposed after heavy rain lashed the Hammonds Plains area late Friday. (Paul Poirier/CBC)

In Bedford, where flooding had inundated much of the Bedford Place Mall parking lot, city officials asked residents, including those trying to get back and access vehicles left behind, to stay away as the area remained unsafe.

Those affected by flooding or power outages in HRM can go to the comfort center located at the East Dartmouth Community Center at 50 Caledonia Rd., which will remain open until further notice, the city said.

As of Monday morning, only about 230 Nova Scotia Power customers were without power, down from a peak of about 80,000 at the height of the storm.

Halifax mayor urges patience after massive flooding Halifax Regional Mayor Mike Savage says it will take days for floodwaters to recede in some hard-hit areas as crews begin assessing damage from the torrential rain that inundated Nova Scotia over the weekend.

Across the province, the flooding resulted in a number of closures, cancellations and postponements.

Flecks said most Halifax Regional Municipality offices will be closed Monday in an effort to limit road traffic as crews assess and repair damage around the municipality.

Sunday’s Halifax Pride Parade has been postponed by organizers and will be rescheduled for a later date.