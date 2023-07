Kiri Allan: New Zealand’s justice minister resigns after being accused of a car crash

CNN

New Zealand’s Justice Minister Kiri Allan has resigned after facing criminal charges following a car crash, the country’s Prime Minister Chris Hipkins announced on Monday. Allan was involved in a car accident on Evans Bay Parade in Wellington, New Zealand’s capital, on Sunday night. said Hipkins, adding that she was arrested and released at 1 a.m. local time Monday morning. New Zealand police charged Allan with careless use of a vehicle and refusing to accompany a police officer, and also issued a notice for the excess breath alcohol offence, Hipkins said. A statement released by the police confirms the allegations. According to the CNN affiliate NewshubAllan said in a statement on Monday that she had been dealing with a number of personal difficulties in recent weeks. I took time off to address them and believed I was okay to face those challenges with the pressure of being a minister, she said. My actions yesterday show that I was not well and let myself and my colleagues down. Allan, who was considered among the contenders to succeed former prime minister Jacinda Arden, who resigned in February, added that she was going home and would take time to consider my future in politics. Hipkins said at a news conference Monday: While her actions are inexcusable, I have been given information that she was experiencing extreme emotional distress at the time of the incident. My initial concerns last night were for her immediate safety and well-being. It seems some of her personal struggles came to a head yesterday and were contributing factors in this incident. Allan has previously spoken about her mental health and taking time off from her role, posting last month on social media that she hit a wall a few weeks ago after dealing with personal circumstances as well as other external things, even things like cyclones that have such a massive impact across our region. Allan is the fourth minister to resign from the centre-left Labor government since March, Reuters reported, as the national election race intensifies ahead of polling day in three months. Hipkins said Ginny Andersen would become justice minister following Allans’ resignation, while Kieran McAnulty would take over her responsibilities as regional development minister. Grant Robertson will take over coordinating the response to Cyclone Gabrielle, which hit New Zealand in February.

