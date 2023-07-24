Alfred Health fails to meet legally mandated nurse-patient ratios in emergency department, nurses say

Briefly: Nurses at Alfred Health say the hospital is not illegally staffing intensive care and trauma centres, despite receiving increased funding to do so.

Frontline emergency workers have accused one of Victoria’s busiest hospitals of failing to meet legal nurse-to-patient ratios, which they claim is putting the sickest patients at risk.

Critical care nurses at The Alfred Hospital have raised concerns with Safer Care Victoria that resuscitation beds in the emergency department are not properly equipped and fear a fatal error could be occurring.

New laws that came into force in March 2021 legally require “one nurse for every intensive care bed” to be staffed in emergency departments, for afternoon and night shifts.

But the ABC has seen rosters from The Alfred Hospital which show just seven nurses, including a non-patient nurse manager, are scheduled to work in five trauma bays and four intensive care units for the afternoon and night shift.

Alfred received increased funding to meet nurse-patient ratios

An emergency nurse, who did not want to be named, said The Alfred Hospital was deliberately understaffing intensive care beds and bypassing mandated reports, listing nurses to staff a general “critical care area” rather than per bed.

“Three nurses are routinely working in the four-bed resuscitation area, we are not meeting the legally required one-to-one staffing levels,” the nurse said.

“I am concerned that if the reports are not addressed, we will have a really bad mistake that will result in a cautionary event. [a preventable incident which causes serious harm or death of a patient].”

A nurse at the Alfred is voicing concerns that inadequate staffing levels could lead to deadly mistakes. (Supplied: The Alfred Hospital)

In a letter seen by the ABC from May, Safer Care Victoria said The Alfred Hospital had received extra funding from the Victorian Government in 2021 when new reporting laws came into effect, to hire extra nurses.

“In accordance with the implementation requirements outlined in Phase 3 of the ‘Safe Patient Care Act 2015’, effective 1 March 2021… Alfred Health received an increase in allocated funding within the 2021 financial year,” the letter said.

But the ABC has confirmed that no extra critical care nurses have been sent to staff resuscitation beds during the afternoon and night shifts since the new laws came into force, despite the hospital receiving more funding to do so.

“Patients are at risk and are not receiving care at the levels they should,” said the nurse.

“If the hospital is unwilling to do the right thing, the Department of Health must step in to hold the hospital to account before a serious error occurs.”

“We are ready to meet any report request,” says Alfred Health

An Alfred Health spokesman said operational decisions are made on a shift-by-shift and hour-by-hour basis to ensure patients are supported and nurses are deployed wherever their specialist skills are needed.

“For each shift, we have more nurses listed in our department than the Safe Patient Care Act requires, so we are ready to meet any ratio requirements, including 1:1 care in our trauma and resuscitation centers,” the spokesperson said.

“The model of care in our Emergency and Trauma Center prioritizes the allocation of nursing staff depending on which areas of the department have the sickest patients.”

An Alfred Health spokesman says departments are allocated staff based on their needs at the time. (ABC News: Patrick Rocca)

But nurses told the ABC that the sickest patients are in trauma and intensive care beds, which are not adequately staffed by critical care nurses.

By comparison, the Royal Melbourne Hospital has six resuscitation centers and two trauma centers and lists eight nurses to care for patients in those bays.

Safer Care Victoria and the Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation (ANMF) said the same staffing ratios apply to resuscitation and trauma bays at both hospitals.

“Staff should have increased following the March 2021 improvements to the Safe Patient Care Act,” said ANMF Acting Secretary Paul Gilbert.

“Alfred Health would have received funding to implement the enhanced staffing under the act.”

Hospitals can use ‘loopholes’ to get around reports, nurses’ associations say

In 2015, Victoria became the first state in Australia to introduce minimum nurse-to-patient ratios in public hospitals.

Wayne Varndell, national president of the College of Emergency Nurses of Australia, said the reports needed to be looked at because of the gaps.

“Nurse-patient ratios need to be examined, they have not translated well into practice in some settings,” he said.

“There should be one-to-one ratios of intensive care beds at all times, but there is a gap that is potentially being exploited if not all beds are being used at the same time, but hospitals should always be staffed with enough nurses to be ready to roll them over if necessary.

Burnout is a growing problem in stressful and chaotic emergency departments, exacerbated by the pandemic, and nurses say the reports are needed more than ever.

“What if your mom or dad walked into a hospital emergency department and they didn’t get the one-on-one care that the government is trying to implement?” said the nurse.

“This is about patient safety and the Victorian community, I don’t want to make a mistake and hurt anyone, and I don’t want to see my colleagues do that either.”

Victorian Health Minister Mary-Anne Thomas said she would investigate the situation at Alfred Health, but said the health department had made sure the hospital was complying.

“The Alfred Hospital is one of the leading trauma hospitals in the world. The department has been in contact with Alfred, Alfred has been clear to the department that they are operating in accordance with the requirements of the act,” she said.

