

change the subtitles Heng Sinith/AP

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia The ruling party of Cambodia’s longtime prime minister Hun Sen claimed a landslide victory in Sunday’s general election, a result that was virtually assured after suppressing and intimidating the opposition in a vote called a farce of democracy.

Hun Sen posted on his Telegram channel late Sunday that unofficial results compiled by authorities in each province showed the Cambodian People’s Party won 120 seats and the royalist party FUNCINPEC won five.

The National Election Committee said 84.6% of eligible voters had cast their ballots. CPP spokesman Sok Eysan told The Associated Press that he believed his party captured 78-80% of the total turnout.

The European Union, the United States and other Western countries had refused to send observers to polling stations, saying the elections lacked the conditions to be considered free and fair. That left international officials from Russia, China and Guinea-Bissau watching as Hun Sun voted shortly after polls opened in his district outside the capital, Phnom Penh.

He held his ballot up for all to see before depositing it in the silver metal box and leaving the station, stopping to take selfies and shake hands with supporters outside.

Asia’s longest-serving leader, Hun Sen has steadily consolidated power with strong tactics over the past 38 years. But, at the age of 70, he has suggested that he will step down as prime minister during the next five-year term. his eldest son, Hun Manet, maybe as early as the first month after the elections.

Hun Manet, 45, is Cambodia’s army chief. He is a graduate of West Point with a master’s degree from New York University and a doctorate from the University of Bristol in Britain.

Despite his Western education, however, observers do not expect any immediate change in policy after his father repeatedly moved Cambodia closer to China in recent years.

“I don’t think anyone expects Hun Sen to disappear once Hun Manet is prime minister,” said Astrid Norn-Nilsson, a Cambodia expert at Sweden’s Lund University. “I think they’ll probably work closely together, and I don’t think there’s any big difference in their political outlook, including foreign policy.”

Hun Manet is part of an expected generational change in the ruling party, which plans to install new leaders in most ministerial posts.

“That’s going to be the big changing of the guard, that’s what I’m looking at,” Norn-Nilsson said. It’s all about the transition, it’s about who will come in and what positions they find themselves in.”

At the station where Hun Sen cast his vote, voter Nan Sy, a former lawmaker himself with a smaller royalist party, said the main issue for him was stability.

“Without stability, we cannot talk about education, we cannot talk about development,” said the 59-year-old without saying who he voted for.

There were few reports of any anti-election protests, but General Khieu Sopheak, a spokesman for Cambodia’s national police, said 27 people were wanted on charges of urging voters to spoil their ballots in a Telegram chat channel. He said that there were also two arrests at the polling stations.

Hun Sen had been a mid-ranking commander in the radical communist Khmer Rouge responsible for genocide in the 1970s before defecting to Vietnam. When Vietnam ousted the Khmer Rouge from power in 1979, he quickly became a senior member of the new Cambodian government installed by Hanoi.

A cunning and sometimes ruthless politician, Hun Sen has maintained power as an autocrat in a nominally democratic framework.

His party’s stranglehold on power was shaken in the 2013 election, in which the Cambodia National Rescue Party won 44% of the popular vote to the CPP’s 48%. Hun Sen responded by going after opposition leaders, mostly through sympathetic courts, which eventually dissolved the party after local elections in 2017, when it again did well.

Ahead of Sunday’s election, the Candle Party, the CNRP’s unofficial successor and the only other contender capable of mounting a credible challenge, was is prohibited by a technicality from contesting the votes from the National Election Commission.

The methods prompted widespread criticism from rights groups.

Human Rights Watch said “the election bears little resemblance to a genuine democratic process,” while the Asian Network for Free Elections, an umbrella organization of almost 20 regional NGOs, said the National Election Committee had shown a “clear bias” against the CPP in banning the Candlelight Party.

“Such disqualification further exacerbates the unbalanced and unfair political environment, leaving minimal space for opposition voices to compete on an equal footing with the ruling party,” the group said in a joint statement.

“Furthermore, the reduction of space available to civil society and the deliberate targeting of human rights defenders and activists raise serious alarm. The narrowing of civic space undermines the active participation of civil society in the electoral process without fear of reprisal.”

Compared to how the opposition was neutralized in 2018, popular discontent this time did not seem widespread, Norn-Nilsson said, because Hun Sen and the CPP have been effective in building a sense among Cambodians that they are part of a new national project.

The strategy included careful messaging, with sweeping slogans such as “small country, big heart” and few words about politics, she said.

“It’s really quite amazing how the CPP has managed to gain at least the acceptance of what we see now,” she said. “If before people thought the glass was half empty, now it’s half full, so you focus more on what you have than what you don’t have.”

With the Candle Party out of the race, 18 parties took part and won only two seats.

FUNCINPEC is a French acronym for the National Front for an Independent, Neutral and Cooperative Cambodia. It was founded in 1981 by the late Cambodian King Norodom Sihanouk and defeated the CPP in the 1993 UN elections, but his son, Norodom Ranariddh, ended up having to settle for a prime minister with Hun Sen. The party has turned into a subdued opposition force that rarely challenges the actions of the ruling party.