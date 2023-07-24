



Fisher Phillips, one of the nation’s leading labor and employment law firms representing employers, announces the opening of its first international offices in Mexico – a response to the country’s growing influence in the global economy and a reflection of the firm’s commitment to expanding its footprint to better serve its clients with interests in the region. The firm will open three Mexican offices – an anchor location in Mexico City and satellite offices in Guadalajara and the state of Queretaro – both emerging manufacturing hubs in the region. In total, 30 attorneys have joined Fisher Phillips in Mexico, strategically positioning the firm to meet the growing demand for labor and employment advisors throughout the country. “Mexico’s evolving labor and employment law landscape, modernizing trade agreements and the growing trend of companies moving production closer to North American markets have fueled a growing demand for cross-border legal services,” said John Polson, Chairman and Managing Partner of Fisher Phillips. “Our launch in Mexico puts the firm in a better position to meet this demand and provide on-the-ground advice to a host of international companies in the region.” Fisher Phillips’ Mexico offices will be headed by Germán de la Garza De Vecchi, a Rooms –widely regarded practitioner advising large international companies on traditional employment law matters. He has spent many years in the region cultivating credibility with union leaders and has built a reputation as an excellent advocate for achieving clients’ goals in contract negotiations. Germany has played a vital role in the region’s economic growth and has served as an adviser to regulators on recent reforms to Mexico’s labor laws. Most recently, Germán led the Mexican legal practice of one of the world’s largest accounting and professional services firms, and he will be joined at Fisher Phillips by some of his respected colleagues from that role: Octavio Novaro Holguín, Victor Manuel Ávila, Andrea Brizio Rivas, Hector Cuevas, Manual Irípez, and Christian. Together these highly regarded lawyers offer a diverse mix of experience and focus and are capable of serving large international clients with everything from general employment law disputes to their most complex employment negotiations. “Our team is excited to join Fisher Phillips as it expands beyond the continental United States to become an international law firm with a strong presence in strategic locations in Mexico,” said Germán. “We are in the midst of dramatic changes in labor and employment law in Mexico, and joining forces with a firm like Fisher Phillips will help us meet new employment requirements to help new hiring companies to help grow international work.”

