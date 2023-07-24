Israel passed a bill to limit the power of the Supreme Court. Here’s what comes next

Editors note: A version of this story appears on CNN. Meanwhile in the Middle East newsletter, a thrice-weekly look inside the region’s biggest stories. Register here.



Jerusalem

CNN

–



Israel’s parliament on Monday approved the controversial sanity bill, the first major piece of legislation in the government’s plan to weaken the judiciary, despite six months of protests and US pressure against the most important swings in the judicial system since the founding of the country.

The bill was approved by a vote of 64-0, with all members of the governing coalition voting in favor. All members of the opposition left the hall while the roll-call vote was taking place.

After rumors last week that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu might withdraw from the vote or even soften some of its components, the 73-year-old leader pushed through and arrived at the Knesset parliament on Monday shortly after being released from hospital.

The so-called reasonableness bill removes the Supreme Court’s power to declare government decisions unreasonable.

It is the first major part of the multi-pronged judicial review plan to be approved by the Knesset. Lawmakers on Sunday began a marathon debate on it that lasted until the next morning.

The overhaul has divided the country, with hundreds of thousands taking to the streets in protest. Here’s what you need to know about it:

Judicial review is a package of bills that must each pass three votes in the Knesset.

While Netanyahu and his supporters say he aims to rebalance powers between the branches of government, critics say it poses a threat to Israeli democracy and the independence of the judiciary.

The doctrine of reasonableness is not unique to the Israeli judiciary. The principle is used in a number of countries, including the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia.

The standard is commonly used by courts there to determine the constitutionality or legality of certain legislation and allows judges to ensure that decisions made by public officials are reasonable.

The standard was used this year when Netanyahu fired key ally Aryeh Deri from all ministerial posts, following a ruling by Israel’s Supreme Court that it was unreasonable to appoint him to government posts because of his criminal convictions and because he had said in court last year that he would retire from public life.

Other elements of the overhaul would give the right-wing government more control over the appointment of judges, as well as remove independent legal advisers from ministries. Those bills have not yet advanced in the legislative process as much as the reasonableness bill.

The prime minister and his supporters argue that the Supreme Court has become an isolationist, elitist group that does not represent the Israeli people. They say she overstepped her role, meddling in matters she shouldn’t be deciding.

Defending his plans, the prime minister has pointed to countries like the United States, where politicians control which federal judges are appointed and approved.

Critics also say Netanyahu is pushing the upgrade to protect himself from his corruption trial, where he faces charges of fraud, bribery and breach of trust. He denies any wrongdoing.

Another bill, already voted in March, makes it more difficult for a sitting prime minister declared unfit for officelimiting the grounds to physical or mental incapacity and requiring either the prime minister himself or two-thirds of the cabinet to vote for such a declaration.

If the review passes, the changes will be the most extreme shake-up to the Israeli judiciary since its establishment in 1948.

Proposals to change the judicial process are not new, as figures from across the political spectrum have called for reform in the past.

Israel, which has no written constitution but only a set of quasi-constitutional basic laws, has had a relatively powerful Supreme Court, which supporters of the changes argue is problematic.

But the Supreme Court is the sole check on the power of the Knesset and the government, since the executive and legislative branches are always controlled by the same ruling coalition.

Critics say the overhaul will destroy the only avenue available to ensure checks and balances in the country’s governance. They also warn that it will undermine the independence of the Israeli judiciary and harm rights not included in Israel’s basic laws, such as minority rights and freedom of expression.

Netanyahu rules over the most right-wing government in Israel’s history, including ultra-nationalist and ultra-religious parties. Some members of the government have been criticized for expressing extremist views.

According to the poll released in February by the Israel Democracy Institute, only the support of an Israeli minority changes. An overwhelming majority of 72% want a compromise and, even then, 66% think the Supreme Court should have the power to overturn laws and 63% of Israelis think the current method of appointing judges should stay as it is.

Millions of Israelis oppose the bill, including dozens of business leaders. Even Netanyahu’s own defense minister, Yoav Gallant, has called several times to postpone the repair in order to seek broad consensus. Netanyahu said he was firing Gallant earlier this year for criticizing the review, but never went through with the firing.

A group of 150 leading Israeli companies went on strike on Monday to protest Monday’s bill.

As news of the new law broke, Israel’s main stock index, the TA-35, traded more than 2% lower. The index had enjoyed a rally in recent weeks, rising more than 6% over the past month. The Israeli shekel was also weaker against the dollar, falling below 1%.

Opposition to the overhaul has also reached into Israel’s security establishment with members of the military protesting the bill and more than 1,000 Air Force reservists vowing to stop volunteering if the bill on Monday is passed.

Following the passage of the bill, former Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid urged reservists whose hearts were broken today not to refuse to serve until the Supreme Court has ruled on the law.

Don’t stop serving as long as we don’t know what the decision will be, Lapid said.

Israel’s allies, including the United States, have expressed concern regarding the repair.

US President Joe Biden last week sent a message to Netanyahu via the New York Times Thomas Friedmansaying the prime minister is jeopardizing US-Israel relations if the settlement passes without broad consensus.

This is clearly an area on which Israelis have strong views, including a sustained protest movement that is demonstrating the vibrancy of Israeli democracy, which must remain the core of our bilateral relationship, Biden told Friedman.

Finding consensus on controversial policy areas means taking the time you need. For significant changes, this is essential. So my recommendation to Israeli leaders is to take their time. I believe the best outcome is to continue to seek the broadest possible consensus here.

Netanyahu has yet to receive an invitation to the White House, but Israeli President Isaac Herzog, who has been trying to broker a compromise between the government and the opposition on the settlement, was invited to meet Biden in Washington last week.

On his trip, Herzog called America our greatest partner and friendwhile also accepting criticism from some progressives in the Chamber.

Israel’s umbrella labor union, the Histadrut, warned moments after the bill was passed that if the government continued to legislate unilaterally, there would be dire consequences and made preparations to call a strike.

And the Movement for Quality Government, an Israeli NGO, filed a petition with the Supreme Court, asking it to declare the reasonableness law illegal on the grounds that it changes the basic structure of Israeli democracy and seeking to block implementation of the law until the court rules on it.

The Israel Bar Association is already preparing a legal challenge, the lawyers’ group said on Sunday. Its executive, the Bar Council, approved the decision to apply to the Supreme Court to overturn the reasonableness law if it passes on Monday, the bar said.

The lawyer also warned that it will be closed as an act of protest against the undemocratic legislative process, the statement said. This means that the Bar Association would not provide professional services to its members and not that lawyers would go on strike.

Petitions for the Supreme Court to throw out the law and block its implementation pending a court ruling are expected to be filed when the court opens for business on Tuesday.

If the Supreme Court establishes the law of unreasonableness himself however unreasonable, by invalidating the law that strips the court of its own powers, it could cause a constitutional crisis that pits the government and the court against each other.