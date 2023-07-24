International Days turn 42 years old – ETV News





Carbon County Chamber of Commerce Board President Lisa Mortenson (left) presents the community spotlight to Megan Marshall (center) and Layne Miller (right). During the Carbon County Chamber of Commerce luncheon on Thursday, International Days was recognized as a community focus for June. Price City Councilman Layne Miller and event coordinator Megan Marshall spoke at the 42nd annual event. Miller is the chair of the 2023 International Days Committee, but explained that a new council member chairs the event each year. While the council has a small role in the success of the event each year, Miller emphasized that the city employees are the ones who should be appreciated. “It’s successful because politicians don’t organize International Days, city workers do,” Miller said. Marshall, though new to her position as Price City Events Coordinator this year, has been involved in the city’s festivities for years. She is known for leading the city’s annual parades and is the founder of the highly successful Renaissance City Price Fair. Her background has strengthened her efforts in her new position and she has worked collaboratively with the city committee and staff to make this year’s festival a success. This year, the International Days have been extended, offering more opportunities for fun. The event is scheduled for August 2-5, with the fun kicking off with a carnival on Wednesday from 6pm to 9pm. Thursday will also feature free swimming at the Desert Wave Pool from 12:00pm to 8:00pm and a doubles golf tournament at 5:30pm. Friday will feature the return of many popular events, including the children’s parade at 9:45. The parade will end at Castleview Hospital Children’s Day at 10 a.m., while the carnival will reopen at 12 p.m. Food, games and vendors will pack Washington Park from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., with live entertainment starting at 4 p.m. Also on Friday, free swimming will continue at the Desert Wave Pool from 12pm to 8pm. A corn hole tournament will begin at 7:00 p.m., which will also begin with the Peace Garden burning contest. The evening will close with a broadcast of Super Mario Bros. at Pioneer Park starting at 9:15 p.m On Saturday, activities will start bright and early with a free breakfast in Washington Park from 7am to 10am. A disc golf tournament is scheduled for 8 a.m. at USU Eastern, while the grand parade down Price City’s main street will be at 10 a.m. The fun will continue in Washington Park with food, games and vendors from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., and carnival rides and live entertainment from 12:00 to 9:00 p.m. A car show will be open to spectators at Pioneer Park also from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Moving into the evening, a pickleball tournament is scheduled for 7 p.m., while the city’s first drone show is scheduled for 9 p.m. The festival will close with a screening of “Top Gun” at Pioneer Park at 9:15 p.m. For more information on International Days, including registration links and a full schedule, please click here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://etvnews.com/international-days-turns-42/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos