IUPAP holds the 8th edition of the International Conference on Women in Physics





The CERN and IUPAP collaboration that led to the formation of the IUPAP Women in Physics working group has come a long way

The global scientific union dedicated to physics, International Union of Pure and Applied Physics (IUPAP), holds the International Conference on Women in Physics every three years. This year, the 8th edition was hosted by India as the host country, in the form of a virtual event organized by the Gender in Physics working group ofIndian Physical SocietyANDTata Institute of Basic Research. The conference brings together men and women from around the world with a mandate to monitor the situation of women in physics in their countries and to suggest ways to increase gender diversity and inclusion in the practice of physics. of Proceedings of the Conference available online becomes a key source of statistics and good practice around the world. This year over 500 participants from 70 countries took part. The conference highlighted the role of physical education and issues of access and equity in the classroom and evaluated practices in physics through an intersectional lens. Several resolutions came out of this year’s edition. A major resolution that was taken was to maintain a gender balance in decision-making bodies. Countries like Thailand and Myanmar are known to have more women in science than men according to the latest UN report, and it would certainly be interesting to explore practices in these countries, say Vandana Nanal and Srubabti Goswani fromGender in Physics Working Groupco-organizers of this year’s conference. Over the years, CERN and IUPAP have established a long-standing partnership. Recently, CERN became a corporate associate member of IUPAP. of The Women in Physics (WIP) working group has been established. in 1999 to survey the situation of women in physics, to report to the IUPAP Council and Liaison Committees and to suggest recommendations for improvements. Initially, the IUPAP WIP working group had members from only three continents, but today all geographic continents are represented to embrace a wider cultural spectrum and a rich field of cooperation, says Lilia Meza Montes, Vice Chair of the WIP working group. The working group has established links with unions from different disciplines, giving rise to multidisciplinary actions around the world such as the project, A global approach to the gender gap in mathematical, computer and natural sciences. At CERN, the Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) program is also working towards a 25 by 25 target to increase the nationality and gender diversity of staff and others in the population over the next five years. D&I reports a 7.5% increase in female employees in the five years from 2018 to 2022. The progress is even greater for STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) roles, with an increase from 15.5% of women in STEM roles in 2018 to 23.3% in 2022. IUPAP celebrated its centennial last year and continues to develop and expand its global reach with other initiatives beyond WIP. IUPAP was the driving force behind the declaration of the International Year of Basic Science for Sustainable Development (IYBSSD) by the United Nations. CERN Science Gatewaya major new science education and outreach project this year, is set to host the IYBSSD closing ceremony to close out the year celebrating basic science from all disciplines. Watch the video to learn more about IUPAP and its mission.

