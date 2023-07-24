The House approves Plattsburgh International Airport as Port of Entry tidings





PLATTSBURGH Plattsburgh International Airport is one step closer to designation as a Port of Entry. The House passed the Border Airport Improvement Act, which contains a provision to make the airport a Port of Entry, as part of the Federal Aviation Administration Reauthorization. North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) was able to secure the provision in her bipartisan bill. REQUIRES SENATE APPROVAL The bill must now receive Senate approval. For years, I have worked to ensure that Plattsburgh International Airport is equipped with the resources it needs to continue to meet the transportation needs of New York and upstate families, and to continue to provide access to tourists visiting our region, Stefanik said in a statement. With the passage of the FAA Reauthorization today, I am proud to have secured the inclusion of my bipartisan bill designating the Plattsburgh Airport as a Port of Entry and delivering this result to my constituents. WE WILL COST $600K A YEAR Plattsburgh International Airport is one of only two major commercial service airports near the northern or southern border designated as user-fee airports, which requires airports to pay out-of-pocket for US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) services, such as security checks, cargo security and screening, and immigration inspections. This designation change will save Plattsburgh International Airport and the county approximately $600,000 annually. A FRESH SAVING In April, Stefanik introduced the provision for the definition of the airport in the draft law. North Country officials have pushed for the designation for several years, hoping it would not only save money but increase the airports’ ability to attract more international flights and expand business. This will be a tremendous savings for the county, said County Legislator Bobby Hall (D-Zone 10, City of Plattsburgh) who chairs the county’s Airport Committee. This will also really help us attract more airlines to offer more flights. If we could get flights to Europe, Jamaica, Cancun or places like that, that would be great. A LONG TIME COMING North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas went to Washington in May with County Legislature Speaker Mark Henry (R-District 3, Chazy) to lobby for the Port of Entry designation. Congresswoman Stefanik pledged her active support, and she has given approval from the House of Representatives just two months later. We thank him for understanding the importance of this move to the future of the airport, saving resources that can support other needs at the airport, ensuring full customs services in the future, which will ultimately bring more activity and growth, and treating Plattsburgh equally with so many other airports of this status. We will continue to work with Senators (Charles) Schumer and (Kirsten) Gillibrand toward similar Senate action and hope that success will be achieved by the end of this year. Onward and upward. Hall said he was pleased Stefanik got the designation passed in the House and he hopes to see it passed by the Senate soon. Once again, Congresswoman Stefanik has demonstrated her commitment to designating Plattsburgh International Airport as a Port of Entry, Hall said. This moniker just makes sense and has been a long time coming. We applaud the passage of this bill and thank our senators for their efforts; we hope they are as successful as Congresswoman Stefanik.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pressrepublican.com/news/house-approves-plattsburgh-international-airport-as-port-of-entry/article_bda2fed8-273d-11ee-bddc-87f2a9c4800e.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos