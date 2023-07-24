The House approves Plattsburgh International Airport as Port of Entry tidings

PLATTSBURGH Plattsburgh International Airport is one step closer to designation as a Port of Entry.
The House passed the Border Airport Improvement Act, which contains a provision to make the airport a Port of Entry, as part of the Federal Aviation Administration Reauthorization. North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) was able to secure the provision in her bipartisan bill.
REQUIRES SENATE APPROVAL
The bill must now receive Senate approval.
For years, I have worked to ensure that Plattsburgh International Airport is equipped with the resources it needs to continue to meet the transportation needs of New York and upstate families, and to continue to provide access to tourists visiting our region, Stefanik said in a statement.
With the passage of the FAA Reauthorization today, I am proud to have secured the inclusion of my bipartisan bill designating the Plattsburgh Airport as a Port of Entry and delivering this result to my constituents.
WE WILL COST $600K A YEAR
Plattsburgh International Airport is one of only two major commercial service airports near the northern or southern border designated as user-fee airports, which requires airports to pay out-of-pocket for US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) services, such as security checks, cargo security and screening, and immigration inspections.
This designation change will save Plattsburgh International Airport and the county approximately $600,000 annually.
A FRESH SAVING
In April, Stefanik introduced the provision for the definition of the airport in the draft law.
North Country officials have pushed for the designation for several years, hoping it would not only save money but increase the airports’ ability to attract more international flights and expand business.
This will be a tremendous savings for the county, said County Legislator Bobby Hall (D-Zone 10, City of Plattsburgh) who chairs the county’s Airport Committee.
This will also really help us attract more airlines to offer more flights. If we could get flights to Europe, Jamaica, Cancun or places like that, that would be great.
A LONG TIME COMING
North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas went to Washington in May with County Legislature Speaker Mark Henry (R-District 3, Chazy) to lobby for the Port of Entry designation.
Congresswoman Stefanik pledged her active support, and she has given approval from the House of Representatives just two months later. We thank him for understanding the importance of this move to the future of the airport, saving resources that can support other needs at the airport, ensuring full customs services in the future, which will ultimately bring more activity and growth, and treating Plattsburgh equally with so many other airports of this status.
We will continue to work with Senators (Charles) Schumer and (Kirsten) Gillibrand toward similar Senate action and hope that success will be achieved by the end of this year. Onward and upward.
Hall said he was pleased Stefanik got the designation passed in the House and he hopes to see it passed by the Senate soon.
Once again, Congresswoman Stefanik has demonstrated her commitment to designating Plattsburgh International Airport as a Port of Entry, Hall said.
This moniker just makes sense and has been a long time coming. We applaud the passage of this bill and thank our senators for their efforts; we hope they are as successful as Congresswoman Stefanik.