Some countries under pressure The Taliban say that the US is an obstacle to international recognition of Afghanistan

The Taliban have said they consider the United States an obstacle to Afghanistan’s international recognition, a ToloNews report said.

In an interview with an Arab news channel, Taliban-appointed defense minister Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid said the Taliban have met demands for recognition, but that some countries, under pressure from the United States, do not recognize Afghanistan.

“We have met the requirements that a government should have. There are no requirements left to be met so that the world will not recognize us as a result. It may take some time for them to be ready to recognize us, but we ask the countries that are not under pressure from America and can recognize us, to recognize the government of Afghanistan. In particular, we ask the powerful Islamic countries of the world to recognize us, and this is in the interest of all Islamic countries.”

In the interview, Yaqoob Mujahid denied the Taliban’s cooperation with the US in destroying the Al-Qaeda network and emphasized that Al-Qaeda is not present in Afghanistan, according to ToloNews.

“Al-Qaeda does not exist in Afghanistan. How can we fight against those who do not exist, do not control any area of ​​Afghanistan, do not even have a strategy for our country? In my opinion, what Joe Biden said was in some way a recognition of this truth, but this does not show our cooperation with America. We do not need the cooperation of any country,” he said.

The acting Defense Minister once again accused the US of violating the country’s airspace and asked Washington to end the violation of Afghanistan’s airspace.

“It has also been emphasized that the independence of Afghanistan should be respected and that no country’s soil should be used against Afghanistan, yet the US violates this principle. We ask the US to stop it because we lack the ability to respond and do not have the equipment to fight against these drones. We not only condemn this act, but also consider it as an invasion of the increased airspace of the Afghan Mujahideen.”

He stressed that the Islamic Emirate is prepared to communicate with the international community to address its concerns, ToloNews reported.

“Recognition will keep us from international isolation. Both for security and other purposes, it will be beneficial for Afghanistan. 58 Muslim nations will agree to recognize Afghanistan if Saudi Arabia recognizes Afghanistan,” said Aziz Marij, a political analyst.

“What is the purpose of the economic-political pressure, when the spokesman of the Islamic Emirates officially emphasizes the absence of terrorist groups in Afghanistan and the US president admits that these groups are not in Afghanistan? said Zalmay Afganyar, a military analyst.

Meanwhile, following the ban on women’s beauty salons in Afghanistan, the Ministry of Vice and Virtue said they were banned because they neglected to follow instructions given by the ministry, TOLO News reported. The ministry added that the instructions were sent four months ago to women’s beauty salons but were not followed by them.

According to the guidelines, there were certain guidelines which were supposed to be followed. Some of them were that female make-up artists should pray during prayer time and observe the Islamic hijab. There have been many instructions regarding ablution such as, women should perform ablution before applying make-up, and the place for ablution should be provided in every woman’s beauty salon. In addition, according to the Union of Female Makeup Artists, more than 50,000 workers working in about 12,000 women’s beauty salons are likely to lose their jobs if the order goes into effect, TOLO News reported.

Women in the country are barred from holding leadership positions and are not allowed to work or travel unless accompanied by a male companion. There is no word yet on when or if these schools will reopen or if the closure is indefinite.

(With data from ANI)

Get all business news, market news, breaking news events and latest news updates on Live Mint. Download Mint News app to get daily market updates. Very little

Updated: July 24, 2023, 07:57 AM IST