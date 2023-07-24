As Russia Strikes Odesa, Moscow and Crimea Become TargetsExBulletin







Jae C. Hong/AP

Jae C. Hong/AP Here’s a look ahead and a summary of key developments from the past week. What to see Russia is accusing Ukraine of launching a “terrorist drone attack” in Moscow early Monday. The Russian Defense Ministry said one drone crashed near its headquarters in central Moscow and another hit a cathedral in another part of the capital. This followed reports from Russian-installed authorities in Crimea of ​​an overnight drone strike on the peninsula. hitting an ammunition depot and a residential facility. The 2022 Nobel Peace Prize winners from Ukraine, Belarus and Russia are in Washington, DC, to talk about their work and the war in Ukraine. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will visit the White House on Thursday, where she will meet with President Biden discuss global issues including support for Ukraine. Also on Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin hosts a summit with African leaders. What happened last week Russia left Ukraine grain deal (again), causing concern in food-insecure countries and condemnation from the head of the United Nations, the United States and allies. The UN and Turkey brokered the deal with Russia and Ukraine a year ago to allow Ukraine to resume shipping grain and other agricultural goods safely during the war. Russia complains that its side of the deal is not being fulfilled, even though Western countries say their sanctions do not target Russian food exports. Russia targeted a Ukrainian port and food facilities after withdrawing from the wheat agreement. Russia pounded Odesa for several days last week, killing three people and injuring many others. The attacks hit the Black Sea city’s key port and food storage, destroying many tons of food, as well as severely damaging a cathedral and other historic buildings. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed the country’s ambassador to the United Kingdom, Vadym Prystaiko, after the ambassador said that Zelenskyy had used “unhealthy sarcasm” in comments to the British defense secretary. A explosion on the bridge in Crimea last Monday tore down part of the road, killing two people and injuring a third. Russia, which annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and built the Kerch Bridge that connects the Russian mainland to the peninsula, blamed Ukraine for the attack. Officials in Kiev have not claimed direct responsibility for the attack, although Ukrainian officials have called the bridge a military target and acknowledged an attack on it last year. In depth The world is isolating Putin. Here’s what this might mean for war Destroyed by Russian troops, Ukraine’s Bucha rises from the ashes CIA chief: Insurgency in Russia shows ‘signs of weakness’ in Putin’s government The US says Russia is laying the groundwork to attack civilian ships and blame Ukraine Russia’s grain dispute with Ukraine deepens worries about the global food supply The head of USAID visits Ukraine and criticizes Russia for leaving the wheat agreement The American ambassador to the UN talks about Russia’s withdrawal from the wheat agreement with Ukraine from The state of Ukraine podcast: A look back at the war in Ukraine from a foreign relations veteran WAMU’s 1A travels to Lviv, Ukraine Special report Russia’s war in Ukraine is changing the world: See our report on its ripple effects in all corners of the globe. Early developments You can read past recaps here. For more in-depth context and stories, you can find more of NPR’s coverage here. Also, listen and subscribe to NPR The state of Ukraine podcast for updates throughout the day.

