WTO 2023 Negotiating Committee: UK Statement
Thank you very much and best wishes to the Colombian delegation for Independence Day. Thank you so much Anabel and Didier for all your contributions over so many years to this organization. Now we are all intrigued as to what Didier will really do; which is the project for which he will be freed to say everything he has wanted to say for years! Thanks also to the General Directorate [Director General] for setting the scene so well this morning.
We’ll start with where we want to end up and think about where we want to be in Abu Dhabi next February/early March. We are aware of some of the issues, not only within the organization but also externally which will affect the views and expectations of our ministers as they come to Abu Dhabi.
We know that, unfortunately, we are going to be in a food insecurity crisis, which, to be honest, has been exacerbated this week by Russia’s withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative and subsequent threats to civilian transport in and around Ukraine.
We know we are going to be in an environmental crisis; possibly the hottest year on record. We will meet in Abu Dhabi on the back of COP28.
We know that we will be meeting at a time of economic uncertainty for so many of the members of this organization.
So we have to think about the expectations of our Ministers. And we’re coming back from Abu Dhabi in a way that’s intentional, and thank you [DG]for so clearly defining your sense of the ongoing process.
The most important thing for us to avoid in the coming weeks and months ahead of the Senior Officials Meeting is to discuss what our officials should be discussing, rather than actually doing the hard work of negotiating with our partners to actually achieve the substantive negotiations that our Ministers and senior officials and, above all, our businesses and consumers, our workers, expect us to do.
There will be some things to celebrate in Abu Dhabi. This is a good thing. We know we will be able to celebrate what we have achieved in the last two weeks in Facilitating Investments for Development. But we have a lot of work to do during the fall with colleagues. We know that we all hope to achieve something about Dispute Resolution. It is difficult for our ministers to come to Abu Dhabi and leave without agreeing on something to resolve the differences. We would all have a hard time explaining to our ministers, our public and our media if we couldn’t get something done.
I was very impressed by the comments of the Africa Group, presented by Cameroon, to agree on something about food security, which is actually meaningful. This can make a difference in increasing food security. We have tried to make a modest contribution to that of export restrictions, which we think is part of the policy mix; others have other suggestions. I think it is very good that our distinguished Chairman of CoASS [Committee of Agriculture in Special Session] it is now equipped with so many proposals on the table that we can really look at them in detail.
We must leave Abu Dhabi with real progress in fishing. First of all, we must ratify the agreement and provide support for implementation. We are certainly on the case, if not as quickly as some of us might like. Let me pay tribute to the Fisheries Negotiator for the way they are being handled. As he kindly said, we have put forward a proposal today that tries to capture some of the really useful ideas that a large number of delegations have made in those first few weeks. But there is certainly some hard work to be done in the fall in those fishing negotiations.
E-commerce is really important for a number of reasons. A number of us were on the JAG (International Trade Center Joint Advisory Group) and I was struck by how vital digital commerce is to the work they do to enable MSMEs [Micro, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises] in the developing world to reap the benefits of global trade. I think it’s up to us to make sure we’re enabling digital commerce, not disabling it. It plays a really important role.
Similarly, an agreement for LDC [Least Developed Country] graduation is important and we have to do the hard work on this in the coming weeks to reach an agreement on this. Similarly, we need to chart the long-term future of the Enhanced Integrated Framework. My delegation is on the issue with recipients and donors.
These are all decisions, one way or another, that we have to take from Abu Dhabi. But we also know that we need to set an agenda for ourselves for the years ahead. We have a lot of work where we should have made more progress. There are a number of issues where we need to do more; where they are not high enough on our agenda. We need to think ahead for an organization in the 2020s and look ahead to the 2030s. That agenda you have laid out DG; as commerce is green and inclusive, services that are digital. We must prepare for this. We must ensure that this is done. So there is a lot of work to do. We need real clarity on how we are going to do this.
We should be back from summer holidays in September and as others have said, there is not much time left. Not many meetings, no formal meetings, no GC [General Councils] or Senior Official Meeting.
So less discussion about discussion and more negotiation about how we can bring ourselves closer to substantive agreements in what we hope will be a successful MC13 [13th Ministerial Conference] in Abu Dhabi.
