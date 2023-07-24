US Forces Prove Ship-to-Shore Logistics Capability on Talisman Saber 23 > US Department of Defense > Department of Defense News





Units participating in this year’s large-scale military exercise with Australia have demonstrated a key logistical capability critical to enabling US and partner forces to maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. Hours after the Talisman Saber 23 launched in Sydney last week, more than 200 soldiers and sailors were putting the finishing touches on a three-mile fuel and water pipeline in Weipa, a remote mining town on Australia’s Cape York Peninsula. The pipeline was assembled using 19-foot pipes plucked from prefabricated shops located throughout the theater. It was assembled as part of a joint offshore oil operation designed to simulate the transfer of fuel pumped from an offshore vessel to inland distribution points used for operations in a resource-constrained environment. On Saturday, Sailors from the 1st Amphibious Construction Battalion and active and reserve soldiers assigned to Eighth Army, the 475th Quartermaster Group and the 555th and 130th Engineer Brigades successfully connected the pipeline ashore to the 175,000-gallon tanks aboard the Australian tank fleet, about 1,00,000. As Army logisticians train similar fuel transfer techniques in controlled environments, the opportunity to train in an environment that mirrors real-world operational challenges will pay dividends, said Army Capt. Clovis Vaughn, operations officer with the 475th Quartermaster Group. “Seeing this happen for real makes us … a lot more confident that, if we have to go do this again for real somewhere in an environment very similar to this, we’re ready to go,” he said. “This has been a great opportunity to put into practice what we thought we could do and prove those things.” In addition to supporting ready combat forces in areas lacking permanent refueling infrastructure, the overshore concept can also be used to transport fresh water to distribution points during humanitarian relief operations. The capability is particularly important for overcoming the unique logistical challenges presented by the Indo-Pacific. More than a third of the countries in the US Indo-Pacific Command’s area of ​​responsibility are small island nations separated by vast stretches of ocean. Operation JPOTS reflects the primary goals of Talisman Sabre, a two-year exercise designed to advance a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening partnerships and interoperability among key allies. Name spelling – saber vs. Army Capt. Glenn Peebles, a fuel platoon commander with Australia’s 9th Force Support Battalion, who observed the JPOTS operation, said the exercise provided valuable insight as his unit prepares to field new fuel delivery capabilities. “There’s a lot we can learn from each other,” he said. “And it’s very likely that we’ll be working together in different theaters in the coming years, so doing it consistently every year means we’ll be ready to do it when we actually need to do it.” Col. Army Maj. Margaret McGunegle, commander of the 130th Engineer Brigade, said the bonds formed at the soldier level through exercises like Talisman Saber are key to US success in the region. “That’s what builds partnerships,” she said. “It’s people who have worked together, walked the same path, exercised together for years and years. Those personal relationships, a lot of times, are what can then make some of these more strategic relationships work because they understand each other.”

