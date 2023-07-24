Ready, Set, Read – this summer with Southend-on-Sea City Council Southend Libraries

Bookworms of all ages are being encouraged to take part in the annual summer reading challenge through Southend libraries.

As well as encouraging children aged four to 12 to read, there is a challenge for adults and there are British Sign Language sessions in the Forum, to increase inclusion and access.

The reading challenge runs until Saturday 2nd September and is run by Southend Libraries with the Reading Agency and this year is called; ‘Ready, set, read!’

Cllr Derek Jarvis, cabinet member for arts, culture, heritage and leisure, said: “I’m delighted we’ve opened up the challenge to adults and to include those who use British Sign Language.

“Reading should be available and accessible to all, as it is a way of encouraging imagination, independence and relaxation, for people of all ages.

“In addition to increasing literacy and developing a lifelong love of books, by joining adults in the challenge they can set a good example for the children in their lives and hopefully develop healthy competition.

“I also want to say a big thank you to the 70 or so volunteers who make sure the summer reading challenge is a success every year. No doubt this year will be better than ever!”

To take part in ‘Ready, Set, Read!’, visit one of our six libraries across Southend to complete a short registration card. This can also be done on our Summer Reading Challenge website.

The website also contains information about events happening at the libraries during the summer. This includes; Beat Box Workshops, Brick Builder Sessions, Game Circuit, Fairytale Moments, Explore Learning Workshops and Anime Workshops.

For more information about the Summer Reading Challenge, please contact our Library team via email.