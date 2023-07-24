



Jones Group International (“JGI”) joins NightDragon and its portfolio companies to bring advanced defense technologies and national security innovations to US allies and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) partner countries around the globe. The partnership will help foster public-private collaboration to solve defense and security challenges around the world, advancing international security and prosperity. SAN FRANCISCO, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — NightDragon, a dedicated cybersecurity, safety, security and privacy (CSSP) investment and advisory firm, today announced the continued international expansion of NightDragon and its portfolio companies through a new partnership with global strategic advisory firm, Jones Group International. Together, Jones Group and NightDragon will support NightDragon’s portfolio companies with their international expansion in the Gulf region and advance collaboration between the public sector and industry in the interest of providing advanced defense technology solutions to US partner countries around the world. Jones Group International brings the highest level of advisory services, globally recognized leaders and subject matter expertise available to help their partners achieve tangible results to complex defence, security and commercial challenges across the public and private sectors within United States and abroad. Jones Group International will help NightDragon portfolio companies navigate the unique policies and markets in the GCC region where Jones Group teams are actively deployed in both the market and the community. “NightDragon continues to increase our influence in the global market and help our portfolio companies expand their businesses internationally in critical regions around the world. Jones Group International is the perfect partner to connect with our companies in those regions and bring the latest cybersecurity, safety, security and privacy innovation and a deeper commitment to public-private partnerships in those areas,” said. Dave DeWaltFounder and CEO, NightDragon. Under this partnership, NightDragon companies will benefit from an active working relationship, high levels of service and a favorable fee structure, including guidance and consultation on best practices for international engagement. Additionally, Jones Group International, NightDragon and NightDragon companies will collaborate on programs and campaigns to enable business expansion and advance the adoption of innovative technology to promote partnership opportunities with Middle East allies and friends around the globe. “The missions of Jones Group International and NightDragon are closely aligned to promote global stability and security through commercial and governmental engagement and cooperation to ultimately ensure a better world for tomorrow. We look forward to acting as an innovation gateway for the leading companies within the NightDragon portfolio, bridging gaps between borders and advancing the world’s overall partnership together,” said the general public. James Jones, President and Chairman of JGI. General Jones was 32 years oldn.d Commander of the Marine Corps, National Security Advisor to the President of United Statesand former Supreme Allied Commander Europe/Combatant Commander USEUCOM. The partnership adds to a growing global expansion strategy for NightDragon and its portfolio companies and continues the firm’s commitment to building global partners. NightDragon’s current portfolio of partnerships includes key relationships to help portfolio companies expand their reach and go-to-market capabilities in Europe, Japan, North America, Australia AND New Zeland, US federal, and more. This partnership expands the overall reach of NightDragon’s services in the Gulf region under its ND Go-to-Market business unit, a dedicated set of playbooks, programs and partnerships on its proprietary NightScale platform to help accelerate its portfolio’s go-to-market capabilities. About Night Dragon

NightDragon is an investment and advisory firm focused on growth and late-stage investments within the cybersecurity, safety, security and privacy industries. Its platform and extensive industry network provide unparalleled threat insights, deal flow, market leverage and operational expertise to drive portfolio company growth and enhance shareholder value. Founded by Dave DeWalt, the NightDragon team has more than 25 years of operational and market expertise, leading technology companies such as Documentum, EMC, Siebel Systems (Oracle), McAfee, Mandiant, Avast and FireEye. Read more about NightDragon at www.nightdragon.com. Media contact:

Sarah Kuranda ValloneVP Marketing, NightDragon

[email protected] About Jones Group International

Jones Group International is a premier consulting firm providing global strategic advisory services to assist US sovereign partners in creating and fulfilling a transformative vision for their national defense, security and prosperity. With exceptional expertise and best-in-class consulting, Jones Group International helps its clients achieve tangible results and solutions to the most complex defense and security challenges. Read more about Jones Group International at https://jonesgroupinternational.com/ Media contact:

Allie JonesMarketing, Jones Group International

[email protected] SOURCE NightDragon

