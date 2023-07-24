Cvent and Choice Hotels International announce Cvent Instant





July 24, 2023 – 10:00 a.m Integrated into the Choice Hotels booking platform, the new tool streamlines group room block management for small and simple events, while expanding planner engagement and booking options LAS VEGAS Cventan industry-leading meeting, event and hospitality technology provider, and Selection of International Hotels announced today the global launch of Cvent Instant Book™ across the franchised portfolio of Choice hotels. The new direct booking integration, available later in the third quarter, provides a simplified booking experience for meeting planners to easily find and book guest room blocks online at Choice Hotels properties, simplifying what can traditionally be a cumbersome and manual process. Hotels joining the Choice distribution engine following the acquisition of Radisson Hotels Americas will have access to Cvent Instant Book soon. This press release contains multimedia. Check out the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230724031795/en/ Planners can search, compare real-time rates and availability, and book rooms at Choice Hotels properties with just a few simple clicks, bypassing the request for proposal (RFP) process typically required for larger, more complex events. Incorporating technology into the Choice Hotels booking platform also enables hoteliers to increase their visibility and attract more group business by showcasing their properties to Cvent’s extensive global network of event planners. “We are proud to work with Choice Hotels International to further expand our Cvent Instant Book experience,” said Jim Abramson, Cvent’s Vice President of Product Management. “This new functionality reflects our shared vision to make meeting and event booking and management easier – for planners and hoteliers alike. By embracing innovative technology like Cvent Instant Book, Choice Hotels is prioritizing the customer experience, and now, each of their property owners can easily tap into our vast global network of 110,000 meeting and event organizers who trust Cvent to find the right venue and empower their events. “We are excited to work with Cvent to further strengthen our simplified booking options for meeting planners around the world,” said Abhijit Patel, Vice President, Global Distribution and Commercial Strategy. “Our integration with Cvent underscores our commitment to providing our customers with the technology and functionality they use most, and we will continue to expand our offerings to best showcase our hotels and attract the group’s business to our properties.” As a long-time customer of Cvent, this announcement extends Choice’s use of Cvent technology to power their group and corporate travel business and reach a global planning audience. All Choice properties are listed on Cvent supplier network, one of the world’s largest venue sourcing platforms where planners go to find and book meeting and event venues. In addition, Choice will continue their strategic partnership Cvent Business Travel. To see this new Choice Hotels Instant Book experience firsthand, visit Cvent supplier network and log in to search and book selected hotels worldwide. About Cvent Cvent is a leading meeting, event and hospitality technology provider with 4,800+ employees and 21,000+ customers worldwide as of March 31, 2023. Founded in 1999, the company provides a comprehensive event marketing and management platform and provides a global marketplace where event professionals partner with venues to create engaging experiences. Cvent is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia only outside Washington DC , and has additional offices around the world to support its growing global client base. Cvent’s comprehensive event marketing and management platform provides event organizers and marketers with software solutions for online event registration, venue selection, event marketing and management, virtual and on-site solutions, and attendee engagement. Cvent’s suite of products automates and simplifies the event management lifecycle and maximizes the impact of in-person, virtual and hybrid events. Hotels and venues use Cvent’s suppliers and venue solutions to win more group and corporate travel business through Cvent’s enabling platforms. Cvent’s solutions optimize the event management value chain and have enabled customers worldwide to manage millions of meetings and events. For more information, please visit Cvent.com. About Choice Hotels® Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. A challenger in the upper segment and a leader in the medium and extended stay, Choice® has more than 7,400 hotels, representing over 625,000 rooms, in 45 countries and territories. A diverse portfolio of 22 brands that run the gamut from high-end full-service properties to mid-scale, extended-stay and economy enable The Choice® to meet the needs of travelers in more places and on more occasions while bringing more value to franchise owners and shareholders. Selected award-winning privileges® Loyalty program and co-branded credit card options offer members a quick and easy way to earn reward nights and personalized benefits. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com. Check out the source version at businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230724031795/en/ Maureen Rama, Choice Hotels

