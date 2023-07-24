AU International Military Students Visit DC, Win US Government, Military Perspectives > Air Force > View Articles





International military students attending 2023-2024 Air Command and Staff College the class spent July 9-13 in the nation’s capital to develop a deeper understanding of the US federal government and the US military. The 79 students, representing 64 nations, visited Arlington National Cemetery, the National Center, the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum Annex, the National Defense University and the Capitol, where they engaged with Alabama representatives. of International Officers School IN Air University sponsored the trip. The visit showed students how the US government affects its citizens and people and nations around the globe, while allowing officers to experience democracy in action as part of their field study program. “This trip allowed our allies and international partners to understand and appreciate American society, institutions and ideals firsthand,” said Lt. Col. Andrea Searor, chief of the International Affairs Plans and Engagements Branch. “We pride ourselves with the International Officer School in building relationships with allies and partners around the globe to deepen cooperative security efforts by creating friendships and camaraderie that transcend geo-political boundaries.” Highlights of the trip included students from Ukraine, Japan, Colombia and South Africa participating in the ceremonial wreath laying at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery. In addition, the entire group visited the Capitol to meet with Alabama representatives Terri Sewell, Dale Strong and Barry Moore to discuss the importance of alliances and partnerships in support of the National Security Strategy. “It was an honor for my colleagues and I to pay tribute to the countless members of the United States military who made the ultimate sacrifice for the U.S. by placing a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier,” said Ukrainian Air Force Maj. Mykhailo Ukrainets. “As we honor the American servicemen, it made me especially think of all the brave souls defending Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity against foreign aggressors at home.” At the end of the visit, the students had the opportunity to engage scholars in an academic setting at the National Defense University, hosted by the Southeast Asia Center for Strategic Studies, where they discussed four regional centers. During this session, students had candid conversations with academic researchers about current security challenges in South and Central Asia, the Middle East, Latin America and Africa. Students provided unique perspectives from their respective country’s perspective as they discussed whole-of-government approaches to security and socio-political challenges in these regional hubs. For the past 67 years, IOS continues to support the strategic imperatives of national security cooperation by supporting, preparing and partnering with international military students and their families. The school ensures that international military students succeed as they participate, side-by-side with their American counterparts, in the professional military education of the US Air Force. Since its establishment in 1954, more than 12,000 international military students from 136 countries have completed the program. The program consists of planned classroom activities, war games, field trips, and a sponsorship program that introduces students to the political, military, and socioeconomic aspects of American culture.

