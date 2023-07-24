The federal, Manitoba governments are pledging almost $2.4 million for the expansion of Winkler Meats





An upcoming capital project at Winkler Meats in southern Manitoba will double the number of jobs at the facility, a provincial news release says. The federal and Manitoba governments will spend nearly $2.4 million over two years through the Sustainable Canadian Agriculture Partnership’s capital infrastructure and investment program to support the project, which has a total price tag of $52.8 million, a press release said Monday. The expansion will bring the number of positions at the facility to the equivalent of 155 full-time jobs, the press release said. The Manitoba government has also approved more than $7.8 million in loan and tax abatement financing for the project, a joint venture between Winkler Meats and Johnsonville Sausage, which sources some of its supply of live stock from Western Canada. Government funding will go towards new harvesting and processing equipment and a high-capacity packaging line, the release said. The project is also expected to divert millions of pounds of live animals from export to the United States, which the news release said will reduce the number of trucks transporting live animals and greenhouse gas emissions associated with freight transportation. It will also “increase the resilience and benefits of the existing supply chain,” the release said. The project is also expected to increase harvesting and processing volume by advancing “value-added opportunities” within Manitoba and expand the company’s contribution to Manitoba’s gross domestic product by five times, for a total of $23 million annually. The province said the project aligns with the Manitoba Protein Advantage strategy, which has a goal of attracting $1.5 billion in investment and creating 1,550 new jobs in the animal and plant protein sector by 2025. The company’s expansion is being done in consultation with Efficiency Manitoba, which has identified opportunities for energy savings in the design and construction of the building to be more environmentally friendly and help lower the company’s energy costs, the release said. The province said the project also aligns with opportunities for the economic growth action plan, which it calls a “comprehensive set of tangible, focused and strategic actions that the Manitoba government is advancing in partnership with stakeholders and the private sector to create a stronger economic future for Manitobans.” The Sustainable Canadian Agriculture Partnership is a five-year, $3.5 billion program of the federal, provincial and territorial governments to support Canada’s agri-food and agri-products sectors. The expansion project is expected to divert millions of kilograms of live animals from export to the United States, the Manitoba government says. (Nati Harnik/Associated Press) It consists of $1 billion in federal programs and activities and a $2.5 billion commitment split 60 per cent federally and 40 per cent provincially and territorially for programs delivered and designed by the provinces and territories. Businesses in Manitoba’s value-added food processing sector can apply to the program for cost-shared funding of between $50,000 and $2.5 million, the release said. Eligible applicants include agri-food and agri-product processors, licensed commercial kitchens, primary producers, abattoirs, food and ingredient wholesalers, and indigenous communities, groups and governments.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/manitoba/winkler-meats-expansion-project-1.6915980 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos