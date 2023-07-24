IEA shares recommendations for Global Biofuels Alliance at G20 Energy Transition Ministerial Meeting – News





The IEA recently presented key findings from its new report, Biofuels Policy in Brazil, India and the United States Insights for the Global Biofuels Allianceat a special meeting of government ministers convened at the G20 Energy Transition Ministerial Meeting, which identified Fuels for the Future as a priority area. The event in Goa, India, on July 22 was opened by India’s Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri. More than a dozen energy ministers attended, with representation from Argentina, Bangladesh, Brazil, Canada, India, Italy, Kenya, Mauritius, Paraguay, Seychelles, United Arab Emirates, Uganda and the United States. The heads of nine international organizations also participated in this activity. The meeting included discussions on India’s proposal Global Biofuels Alliance, which seeks to accelerate the sustainable deployment of biofuels in support of the global energy transition. Participants acknowledged the critical role sustainable biofuels can play in reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The IEA estimates that global sustainable biofuel production will need to triple by 2030 to put the world energy system on a path to net zero emissions by 2050. Liquid biofuels provided more than 4% of the total transport energy supply in 2022, but their deployment is not accelerating enough. Furthermore, more than 80% of total biofuel production occurs in just a few countries, despite the huge potential open in many parts of the world. Deployment is limited by challenges such as the availability of feedstock used to produce biofuels, the lack of consensus on sustainability criteria, and the pace at which the relevant technology has been commercialized. The new IEA report aims to guide the Alliance’s efforts to expand the adoption of biofuels. It suggests that countries can expand the production and sustainable use of biofuels by devising long-term strategies, fostering investment, supporting innovation, ensuring affordable supplies, promptly addressing sustainability concerns and encouraging international cooperation. The report outlines three priority areas for the Global Biofuels Alliance to facilitate sustainable deployment in support of the global energy transition: 1. Identification and assistance in the development of markets with high potential for sustainable production of biofuels. 2. Acceleration of technology deployment. 3. Seeking consensus on performance-based sustainability assessments and frameworks.

