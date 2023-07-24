Registered nurses get 2% annual raise, $2K bonuses in new collective agreement





Registered nurses in Newfoundland and Labrador will get more money and flexibility in a new contract that was officially ratified Monday, according to the Department of Health and Community Services. The agreement between the Registered Nurses Union and the provincial government was reached on July 1 and members have been voting on the agreement throughout the month. On Monday, the province released some details of the contract, including two per cent wage increases each year from 2022 to 2026, and a one-time bonus of $2,000 for each of the union’s 5,800 members. “We are pleased that the Newfoundland and Labrador Registered Nurses Union has ratified this agreement, which provides a compensation package that is competitive with other provinces,” Health Minister Tom Osborne said in a press release. The new contract also includes: Increase in employer business travel allowances.

Flexibility to celebrate non-Christian holidays in place of legal holidays.

Paid leave for domestic violence.

Adding a mentoring program.

Improvements in the preceptorship program.

Operational improvements for scheduling change. Osborne said the contract is a step in improving Newfoundland and Labrador’s health care system, which has been plagued by understaffing and has become too dependent on travel nursing agencies at far higher costs than full-time nurses. “While this agreement will help retain and bring stability to the health care system, we continue to work to bring more nurses into the system,” he said in the release. “Our recruitment programs are working and we expect more nurses to fill vacancies this year and work with RNUNL to improve work-life balance.” Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

