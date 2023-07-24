Legal Aid Fees in the Illegal Migration Bill – consultation response





The Illegal Migration Bill will create an urgent increase in demand for legal aid, but do new plans to pay for this work really address the problem? And will the result be better access to justice for people caught up in the immigration system? READ THE FULL ANSWER Now that the Illegal Migration Bill has become law, the Ministry of Justice has proposed that hourly rates be 15% higher for legal aid providers whose work deals with the consequences of this new act. While it is clear that there will be massive backlash around the Illegal Migration Bill and the people it proposes to deport, we do not consider the 15% increase sufficient to address these challenges and ensure that clients are properly represented. Instead, we recommend to the Ministry of Justice: Commit to increasing immigration legal aid fees in a sustainable manner, in line with inflation

Creates incentives for new paralegals to stay in paralegal practice, such as funding their training

Simplifies the invoicing and payment process and increases interpreter rates that have not increased from 25 per hour since 2011

Plan a carefully considered review of the illegal migration bill fees in a year’s time The entire legal aid sector has struggled for years due to administrative burdens and fees that have not increased since 1996. Providers have closed in areas where thousands of eligible immigrants are already seeking legal aid. New cases involving the Illegal Migration Bill will be complex and highly time-sensitive, stretching capacity that is already at breaking point. If the proposal truly reflected the scale of the challenges, it would suggest higher tariffs across the sector. Raising them for just one area creates the risk that providers will have more incentive to take on this work and ignore vulnerable people who are already in the system. A 15% increase for a specific area is too little, too late, given the scale of the issues the Illegal Immigration Bill will cause – as well as the current desperate state of immigration legal aid for both providers and clients. For more on the sustainability crisis facing the immigration and asylum legal aid sectors, read our recent report on young legal aid lawyers by Dr. No Hynes. READ OUR ANSWERS HERE

