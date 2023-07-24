Award-winning student team to participate in international competitions

In the bustling realm of academia where students are often driven by curricula and coursework, the University of Arizona’s award-winning International Genetic Engineering Machine, or GEMthe team empowers students to design their own research projects.

It was recently announced that, for the third year in a row, the ASU iGEM team will participate in the Grand Jamboree competition hosted by International Foundation for Genetically Engineered Machinery (iGEM).. The global event challenges college students to tackle local environmental issues using the principles of synthetic biology.



From left: biomedical engineering sophomore Brianna Branson, biomedical engineering assistant professor Benjamin Bartelle, chemical engineering sophomore Pranav Bhavaraju and computer science sophomore Patrick Jiang discuss synthetic biology principles used in the International Genetically Engineered Machine 2023 project, or iGEM. Students in the Ira A. Fulton Schools of Engineering at Arizona State University are competing in the iGEM Foundations International Grand Jamboree for the third year in a row and are hoping to win medals for the third time. Photo by Erika Gronek/ASU



Download the full image



The ASU 2023 group is collaborating to engineer bacteria that can protect drinking water from per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, which can cause a variety of health problems.

Brianna Branson, a sophomore biomedical engineering student and member of the iGEM 2023 team, says there are currently no sustainable solutions for managing PFAS.

The Centers for Disease Control (and Prevention) found that about 97% of Americans have some level of PFAS in their bloodstream, Branson said. It’s a big problem that we have a hard time dealing with because there really isn’t any effective way to break down (PFAS). Our goal is to create a bacterium that will biodegrade the PFAS chemical to remove it from the ecosystem.

Student-led research

More than 400 multidisciplinary research teams led by students who pass prerequisites join the Grand Jamboree competition to present their synthetic biology projects. Projects are designed to benefit academic institutions, municipalities, non-profit organizations, startups, industry professionals and investors.

Christopher Plaisier AND For Benjamin Bartelleassistant professors of biomedical engineering at Ira A. Fulton Schools of Engineeringprovide mentoring and lab space, as well as a formal class, BME 494: Synthetic Biology, for weekly ASU iGEM team meetings.

Although Bartelle leads the classroom, students manage the design, construction, testing, execution and analysis of the project from creating a research topic to conducting experiments and everything in between, iGEM students are engaged throughout the research process.

Bartelle says the type of mentoring he provides to iGEM students is different because of the independent nature of the program.

I don’t tell them what to do, Bartelle said. The spirit of iGEM is to learn by failing fast and often. This is one of the rare times in their education where they have this opportunity. Sometimes they surprise me with things I hadn’t considered, which is very rewarding. Seeing the teams’ skills accelerate and how they are finding their scientific voice really makes my day.

Fighting chemicals forever

PFAS, which are used in Teflon in non-stick pans, waterproof mascara and countless other household products, were originally known for their durability due to a strong carbon-fluorine bond. PFAS have since been found to disrupt hormone regulation and cause a variety of adverse health effects, including cancer and liver damage, decreased fertility, and increased risk of asthma and thyroid disease. Because of the stability of the carbon-fluorine bonds, PFAS will take several thousand years to break down, earning them the nickname forever chemicals.

Currently, the ASU iGEM team is developing the metabolic capabilities of the bacteria they engineered to help combat PFAS and is on track to see defluorinating activity that will break the strong bonds that hold the chemicals together by September.

Pranav Bhavaraju, a sophomore chemical engineering student and member of the iGEM 2023 team, believes in the methods the team is developing.

Bacterial enzymes are catalysts by nature and can be very powerful, Bhavaraju said. By engineering bacteria to correct a synthetic chemical, we can make an impossible reaction possible. This bacteria has so much power.

Good luck iGEM Grand Jamboree

The ASU iGEM team previously earned gold and bronze rankings in 2021 and 2022, respectively, and they hope to continue that streak of medal rankings this November at the Grand Jamboree in Paris.

Past iGEM members say that while attending workshops and networking with academic and industry professionals, they have met authors of papers they have cited in their projects.

Priyati Sharma, a biomedical engineering senior and member of the 2021 and 2022 iGEM cohorts, says participating in iGEM made her feel well-equipped for her future career as an engineer.

As an undergraduate student, it’s rare to find opportunities to be solely responsible for the progress of your research, Sharma said. However, entering a learning environment like the iGEM competition means you have to develop those skills very quickly, which is intimidating but allows you to grow a lot as a researcher in a short time.

iGEM ​​2023 team members:

Rory Hoover, co-captain, biomedical engineering

Patrick Jiang, co-captain, computer science

Brianna Branson, biomedical engineering

Isabella Lirtzman, biological science

Evie Nguyen, biochemical engineering

Caden Elizalde, global health

Anwar Gandhi, BSE biomedical engineering

Kylie Hartana, biomedical engineering

Tahmid Anwar, biomedical engineer

Pranab Bhavaraju, chemical engineering