Miami International Airport moves up to No. 2 in Florida’s best airports ranking – NBC 6 South Florida





What makes an airport great? Is it minimal delays, good food choices, or a variety of lounges? According to experts in FloridaRentals.comMiami International Airport is ranked as the second best airport in Florida. The ranking was based on aspects ranging from safety to on-time take-off. Factors evaluated included delays, weather and security delays, number of scheduled outbound flights, cost of hotels within a five-mile radius, percentage of all operations canceled and more. According to FloridaRentals.com, Melbourne Orlando International took the top spot as the best airport in Florida with a score of 73.97 out of 100, followed closely by Miami International with a score of 71.52 out of 100 and Tampa International in third place with a ranking of 69.97 out of 100. Miami International Airport, the local airport for many South Florida residents, was built 94 years ago, in 1928 according to its website. Currently, Miami International Airport is about 3,230 acres, and according to Business travelerover 1000 flights depart every day. “Miami International Airport also has plans to upgrade, having recently announced plans to open a private luxury terminal service for commercial flights in 2025,” a spokesperson for FloridaRentals.com said the statement. Not far behind, in fifth place, is Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, another South Florida airport popular with locals. The FLL has existed almost as long as the MIA, originally founded in 1929 according to Broward County website. Although, unlike Miami International according to Fort Lauderdale Airport websiteFLL averages only about 650 flights per day. List of Florida’s best and worst airports according to FloridaRentals.com: Melbourne Orlando International Miami International Tampa International Daytona Beach International Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Orlando International Sarasota/Bradenton International Southwest Florida International Jacksonville International Gainesville Regional Key West International Pensacola International Tallahassee International Palm Beach International Eglin AFB Destin Fort Walton Beach Northwest Florida International Beaches St Pete Clearwater International Orlando Sanford International Punta Gorda Airport

