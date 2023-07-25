Musicians return to McKinney for Drum Corps International Showcase – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth





McKinney will host his second Drum Corps International show on Tuesday night. More than 1,200 musicians from across the country will perform at McKinney ISD Stadium. Part of eight different drum cultures, they spent the summer traveling the country and arrived in Texas during the hottest time of the year. The heat has been kind of crazy, but I’m a fan of the Texas heat because it’s not as swampy and humid, at least in my experience, drummer and McKinney graduate Aiden Hatcher said. The performers, aged 18 to 22, and drum corps leaders spend the summer on the road, eating and sleeping on buses. The tour goes. We’re in a new town every day, said Mike Gough with The Troopers Drum Corps from Wyoming. Ten percent of that is performance and cheering and ninety percent of that is sweat. Each performance allows the group to show off their skills, while also learning life lessons about teamwork and perseverance. We all have to work together as a unit and it’s so special when you come together and finally get to that moment, Hatcher said. Organized by the nonprofit organization Marching Music Made in McKinney, the performance hopes to inspire the next generation. Proceeds from Tuesday’s show will support McKinney ISDs group programs. Last years show raised $30,000 for the band program, according to Dean Cimini, President of Marching Music Made in McKinney. It’s expensive to be in a band and that’s it [money] can fund scholarships and purchase new equipment for the band program here at McKinney,” Cimini said. Through music and marching, performers and organizers hope to inspire the next generation. Ultimately, the mission is to create great human beings, Gough said. You know our vehicle is the drum corps, music, marching and dancing, but at the end of the day it’s about discipline, learning from adversity and going on to do things they never thought possible. For more on Tuesday’s performance, visit https://www.marchingmusicmckinney.org/

