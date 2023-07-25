Decoding narwhal migration: Insights from a two-decade tracking study

A recent study is shedding new light on narwhal migration behaviours, their choice of migration routes and the factors that influence these patterns. Using two decades of tracking data, the researchers found that narwhals use different migration tactics to minimize the energy required for their journeys.

Narwhals undertake their migrations either in the marine or nearshore environment, but what determines their choice of a specific migration route? Surprisingly, it is not affected by factors such as departure time, size or gender of the individual.

Interestingly, nearshore migrants have distinct behaviors compared to their offshore counterparts. They use specific stopover sites in fjords, where they rest and feed, while offshore migrants show more complex movements, potentially related to feeding activities. These migration routes can even be culturally inherited, remaining consistent within individuals over many years.

The continuous or sustained nature of migratory movements is influenced by various environmental factors. Ice concentration, bathymetry (depth to the sea floor) and slope (sea floor topography) all play a role. Sea ice, in particular, plays a role in influencing narwhal movement patterns, with areas of higher ice cover leading to less directional movement patterns.

In addition, nearshore migrants demonstrate stopover behavior where they would stop and rest for several days to several weeks in regions of higher slopes and deep water along the coast of Baffin Island, while offshore migrants transit along the steep slopes of the continental shelf.

It becomes clear that the migration routes of narwhals are not simply arbitrary paths, but represent energy minimization strategies to effectively navigate resource availability. Understanding the selection of these routes is essential for the conservation of migratory corridors, especially considering the potential impacts of human activities.

Human-caused disturbances, such as transportation and resource extraction, can disrupt narwhal migration routes, highlighting the need for management measures to mitigate these disturbances.

It is vital to identify and protect important areas used by narwhals during migration, not only for their own sake, but also to protect the overall ecosystem.

We talked toCourtney Shuertlead author of the study and asked her a few questions.

The study shows that narwhals use specific staging areas, which may indicate that they are important feeding or resting areas. What does this tell us?

Many of the areas through which these narwhals migrate and stop include areas that are known as important areas. Many of these staging areas are important summer areas for the narwhal in other populations and a wide variety of other species. These fjords are known as highly productive areas, harboring high levels of biodiversity and species richness. Although it was not possible to assess feeding behavior directly, it is likely that these areas are important resting or feeding resources. Some narwhals appear to use these areas for several days, or up to two weeks at times.

In what ways do human activities, especially shipping, disrupt narwhal migration routes? Are there any specific examples or incidents that highlight this issue?

We are still learning about the impact that shipping has on narwhals. Tagging data and observations indicate that narwhals are particularly attuned to shipping noise, especially large icebreakers or cargo ships, and are known to alter their behavior with ship noise from great distances, even when the ship’s noise is embedded in background noise. It is this evidence that suggests that noise from an increased presence of large ships can disrupt important activities such as feeding or changing movement patterns, especially when crossing migratory corridors in space and time.

Often the summer and wintering areas of migratory species are well protected, but rarely do migration corridors and stopovers receive the same level of protection, especially when crossing international or regional borders. What can be done?

Understanding where species go and how predictable the routes can be is the first step to implementing appropriate conservation measures. Merging information on movement ecology across multiple species is the next step in the puzzle. Many species often share migratory corridors with the understanding that this means we can apply conservation measures to benefit more than one species.

While we have presented only part of the picture here, bringing together all the ways of knowing gives us the best available picture of migration and will help facilitate sustainable and effective measures.

What are some of the potential long-term consequences if narwhal migration routes are not properly protected or if climate change continues to disrupt their habitats? Are there any broader ecological implications we should be aware of?

We know from terrestrial species that disruptions in migratory corridors can cause populations to become increasingly fragmented, resulting in a host of knock-on effects, particularly when faced with physical barriers to migration. For narwhals, migration behavior is linked to sea ice dynamics, and ongoing changes in sea ice conditions, and particularly its predictability, across their range are likely to affect narwhals and other species.

Variations in migration timing have already been observed for the same narwhal population, indicating that they can exhibit behavioral flexibility within single lifetimes, but how far can this flexibility be used to continue adapting to the new normal?

This article was first published by WWF’s Global Arctic Programme.