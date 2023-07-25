Destinations International’s global reach was on display in Dallas at its Annual Convention





When 1600 participants gathered in Dallas for Destinations International (DI) 2023 Annual Convention, this sold-out show attracted not only veteran dating professionals, but also 565 first-time attendees. The global association for destination professionals now includes 26 member countries, and participants from as far away as Australia, Turkey and Ukraine were in the audience. Sessions were presented in the 1001-room room Omni Dallas Hotel, connected via sky bridge to Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Centerwhere keynote speeches were given. “Destinations International has long been a household name in the United States, but with a more focused engagement strategy in certain areas of the world, we are seeing more momentum in countries such as Canada, Latin America, Europe and now Saudi Arabia. By attracting the right partners and setting the stage for more powerful and localized conversations, we’ve grown interest and membership around the globe,” said Al Hutchinsonpresident and CEO of Visit Baltimore and chairman of the DI board. An expanded audience means an expanded focus, and some of the international attendees were struck by the lack of environmental initiatives. Many called for single-use plastics found during the conference and the lack of help in purchasing carbon offsets for air travel. New Convention Center a Game Changer Not only was the global purpose of Destinations International the focus of its convention, but so was belonging and inclusion. Many attendees shared their surprise that Dallas, the city that hosted the conference, is home to the sixth largest LGBTQ+ population in the country. “Dallas is a welcoming, multicultural city with kind people, and I believe many misconceptions were changed during DI,” said Craig Davispresident and CEO of Visit Dallasadding that many do not realize that the city has a rich cultural heritage that is welcoming and inclusive. He also shared details about the new $3 billion convention center in the works, with a scheduled start in 2024 and completion set for 2028. The new center will include 800,000 square feet of interconnected exhibit space and a 105,000 square foot ballroom. “This is a game changer for Dallas,” added David. “This new convention center will put Dallas on the map as the nation’s premier destination for big city meetings and conventions.” Dallas gets hot This summer’s high temperatures have created large areas of the country, and Dallas is no exception. For the DI State Fair of Texas-themed opening reception held at the AT&T Discovery District, few took advantage of the DJ set up outside on the plaza, choosing instead to retreat to the air-conditioned interior. “It was about 107 Fahrenheit, definitely on the high side for Dallas in July. “Fortunately, we’ve planned this with internal and external elements to the party,” Davis said. Affiliation: Always a central theme With belonging as the conference theme, many voices from outside the industry emerged, including a dynamic opening keynote featuring Cynt Marshall, CEO of the Dallas Mavericks and the NBA’s first black female CEO. Another keynote address featured Charles M. Blow, noted New York Times journalist and columnist. Peloton Lead Instructor Emma Lovewell also took to the stage to share tips for living an authentically balanced life through healthy eating and an active lifestyle. True to today’s booming meetings and conventions industry, as the DI conference began to drag on, a fleet of pink Cadillacs pulled into the Omni for Mary Kay’s annual conference, bringing together 20,000 independent beauty consultants from July 22 to August 6. Visit Dallas$3 million in Mary Kay’s local economy conference. Share



