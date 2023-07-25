





PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images The life-threatening heat waves that have scorched American cities and fueled European fires in recent weeks would have been “virtually impossible” without the impact of human-caused climate change, a team of international researchers said Tuesday. Global warming, they said, also made China’s record heat wave 50 times more likely. Rising temperatures are punishing the Northern Hemisphere this summer. In the US, more than 2000 High temperature records have been broken in the past 30 days, according to federal data. In southern Europe, an observatory in Palermo, Sicily, which has kept temperature records on the Mediterranean coast since 1791, hit 117 degrees Fahrenheit on Monday, breaking its previous record. And in China, a small northwestern city recorded recently the hottest temperature in the country’s history. July will likely be the hottest month on Earth since records were kept. “Without climate change we wouldn’t see this at all or it would be so rare that it basically wouldn’t happen,” said Friederike Otto, a climate scientist at Imperial College London, who helped lead the new research as part of a collaborative group called World weather attribution. El Nio, a natural weather pattern, likely contributes to some of the heat, the researchers said, “but the burning of fossil fuels is the main reason heat waves are so severe.” Global temperatures have risen nearly 2 degrees Fahrenheit since the start of the Industrial Revolution, when humans began burning fossil fuels like coal and natural gas in earnest. To determine what role warming has played in current heat waves, researchers looked at weather data from three continents and used peer-reviewed computer model simulations to compare the climate as it is today with what it was in the past. The study is a so-called rapid attribution report, which aims to explain the role of climate change in ongoing or recent extreme weather events. Not yet peer-reviewed. The researchers found that greenhouse gas emissions are not only making extreme heat waves, the world’s deadliest weather events, more common, but that they have made current heat waves hotter than they otherwise would have been by many degrees Fahrenheit, a finding, Otto said, that was not surprising. Bernadette Woods Placky, chief meteorologist at Central climatewho was not involved in the research but had reviewed its findings, agreed with that assessment. “It’s not surprising that there’s a climate connection to the extreme heat we’re seeing around the world right now,” Placky said. “We know we’re adding more greenhouse gases to our atmosphere, and we continue to add more of them through the burning of fossil fuels. And the more heat we put into our atmosphere, it’s going to translate into more heat events.” even a small increase in temperatures can lead to increased disease and death, according to the World Health Organization. Hot temperatures can cause heat exhaustion, severe dehydration and increase the risk of having a heart attack or stroke. These risks are even higher in low-income neighborhoods and communities of color, where research has found temperatures are often hotter than in white neighborhoods. Heat waves in Europe last summer killed an estimated 61,000 people, most of them women, according to a recent study published in the journal. Nature. A stifling heat dome in the Pacific Northwest in 2021 is believed to have killed hundreds in Washington, Oregon and British Columbia. “Dangerous climate change is here now,” said Michael Wehner, a senior scientist at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory who studies how climate change affects extreme weather and has published work on the 2021 heat dome. “I’ve been saying this for 10 years, so now my saying is, ‘dangerous climate change is here now, and if you don’t know it, you’re not paying attention.'”

