Ukraine’s Defense Minister Says Crimea Attacks Will Continue, Predicts Possible NATO Entry Next Year
Ukraine’s Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov says Ukraine will continue to carry out attacks on Russian-occupied Crimea and the Kerch bridge that connects it to the Russian mainland, while also admitting that Ukraine’s plan for its slow counterattack is behind schedule.
While Russia has pounded the southern port city of Odesa and the surrounding region over the past week, Ukraine has continued to carry out attacks inside Crimea. On Tuesday, Ukrainian drones struck an ammunition depot, just a week after naval drones struck the Kerch bridge.
All of these targets are official targets because it will reduce their capacity to fight against us (and) help to save Ukrainian lives, Reznikov said in an interview with CNN.
Asked if Ukraine’s goal is to permanently disable the bridge, Reznikov replied: Its normal tactic to disrupt your enemy’s logistics lines to stop options to get more ammunition, get more fuel, get more food, etc. That is why we will use these tactics against them.
Reznikov also accused Russia of acting as a terrorist state.
The fifth night of Russian attacks on Odesa severely damaged more than two dozen monuments in the city’s historic center. Meanwhile, drones hit the regions’ port infrastructure, targeting days of important grain stocks.
The barrage comes after Moscow pulled out of a landmark wheat deal that allowed safe exports of Ukrainian wheat to international markets, worsening a global food crisis.
That approach is absurd, but it’s true, and that’s why its new evidence is a terrorist state, Reznikov told CNN’s Alex Marquardt on Saturday.
Senior Russian officials have said the increase in attacks is a response to a deadly explosion at the strategic Kerch bridge in Russian-occupied Crimea earlier this month.
(Russia) tried to explain that it is a response to some explosions on their territories, but they are fighting civilians, Reznikov said. That’s why I call them robbers, rapists and murderers.
Asked if Ukraine plans to increase attacks against Russian ships in the Black Sea in retaliation, he said: We have the capacity. We have weapons like we had with the cruiser Moskva, and if they threaten us in the Black Sea, we have to respond.
The pride of the Russian fleet, the guided-missile cruiser Moskva, sank in the Black Sea in April in an attack claimed by Ukrainian officials.
Ukrainian air defense forces have struggled to counter renewed Russian attacks on Odesa in recent weeks as Kiev tries to break through Moscow’s tight defenses in the southeastern regions.
But Ukraine’s grueling counteroffensive has not resulted in any significant progress, despite Western allies donating billions of dollars in aid to bolster Kiev’s military might and putting hundreds of soldiers on training.
Reznikov, however, insisted that the operation will be planned, saying: Our generals, our commanders, they see the real situation on the battlefield. And again, I must repeat that the main value for us is the life of our soldiers.
But when asked if the plan is behind schedule, he admitted that it is.
If Ukrainian forces can successfully pierce Moscow’s substantial defense lines along Ukraine’s Sea of Azov coastline that connects Crimea with Donbass, Reznikov said it would be a good result for Kiev.
We should do this thinking about the lives of our soldiers instead of the Russians. They are using soldiers as cannon fodder.
It is a war and I think we will show the world again that we will win this war, he said, referring to Ukraine taking back territories in the Kherson and Kharkiv regions.
Reznikov said F-16 training for Ukrainian pilots will begin in August, adding that if Kiev had the fighter jets now, they would surely have helped make the most progress in the counteroffensive.
Reznikov also said he will share a report with the United States on the use of controversial US-supplied cluster munitions in Ukraine this week, possibly on Monday or Tuesday.
Highly destructive cluster munitions are outlawed by the UK, France, Germany and other key US allies, but the US and Ukraine are not signatories to the ban, nor is Russia.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has changed the security landscape in Europe, prompting Western allies to rethink their national security strategy and reigniting calls from Kiev to join NATO.
A NATO summit in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius in July began with strong pleas from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to invite Ukraine into the bloc, despite resistance from allies amid Kiev’s war with Russia.
In his interview with CNN, Reznikov acknowledged that Ukraine will likely be able to join the alliance only after the war ends, referring to Article 5, which requires members to come to the defense of any other member under attack.
After the victory, after that it will be in the interest of NATO, because we became a real eastern shield of NATO or the eastern shield of Europe, he said.
Ukraine has gained real combat experience on how to deter the Russians, defeat them, defeat them using standard NATO weaponry, he added.
He predicted that Ukraine’s membership bid would be accepted in July 2024, when the NATO summit is scheduled to take place in Washington to mark the alliance’s 75th anniversary.
Asked if he thought the war would be over by next summer, he quickly replied: Yes. We will win this war.
