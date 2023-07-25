25,000 sailors and marines to prepare for global conflict in large-scale exercise 2023

The Navy and Marines are taking a second shot at an exercise that will simulate a massive global conflict and link the actions of a single sailor on a radar pad through decisions made by the Secretary of Defense, service officials announced Monday.

The large-scale Exercise 2023 begins next month and will connect 25,000 Sailors and Marines across 22 time zones, seven fleets, six U.S. combatant commands in a mix of live and virtual training that will test the assumptions of key warfighting concepts for both services.

The Marines and Navy believe that the future of naval conflict will require units to be spread over thousands of miles and have them strike opponents simultaneously and then disperse.

distributed [the force] allows us to do more with that force so that it punches above its weight, Fleet Forces Commander Adm. Daryl Caudle.

Caudle and Lt. Gen. Brian Cavanaugh, commanding general of the Atlantic Fleet, will lead the exercise.

The command and control and logistical challenges of connecting large numbers of ships and aircraft and ground units pushed Chief of Naval Operations Admin. together in a worldwide event.

While planners were careful to single out different countries, concepts like DMO and EABO and LOCE are designed to maximize the advantages of a smaller, more technologically advanced US force against a larger naval adversary like China.

The idea of [DMO] is that notion that would sail at such a distance and in such a formation that we don’t present ourselves as a visible military formation bringing their enemy fire, but still maintaining the ability to provide mutual support to each other, US Pacific Fleet Commander Adm. Sam Paparo said in February.

LSE 2023 which runs from 9 to 18 August allows the Navy and Marine Corps to test how they will be able to link dispersed formations to operate together.

We want to build a more competent and lethal force; we want to be able to demonstrate that we can globally synchronize this exercise. And finally, we want to be able to show that we can fight and win against our adversaries using the live virtual constructive training environment, Capt. Chris Narducci, the exercise’s lead planner, told reporters Monday.

Fleet forces and Marines folded in other training events such as amphibious exercises Bold Alligator and Dawn Blitz and Composite Unit Training Exercises for carrier strike groups up to the larger LSE 23. So if a sailor at a sonar console makes a tactical decision as part of COMPTUEX, it can affect the entire fleet of vehicles. live, virtual and constructive training.

In total, the exercise will include six carrier strike groups (two live, four virtual), three amphibious ready groups (one live, two virtual), 25 live ships and more than 50 virtual ships.

All these inputs will be sent to nine naval operations centers and then to the central command node in Norfolk at the Naval Warfare Development Center. Just running the exercise will take more than a thousand people.

Getting all the pieces to work together is the key to exercise.

The amount of military capacity and capability can be strained in any conflict with a close competitor, the ability to synchronize these operations is extremely important. There’s an old boxing analogy that goes: Accuracy beats power and time beats speed every time, Caudle said.

To conduct a high and modern war in a distributed naval operational structure, you need to work on precision and timing. To do this, you need to connect these naval operations centers together so that we have the same operational view.

Based on the lessons of the first exercise from two years ago, the services expanded the scope and added an additional command and control element to include 15 retired generals and flag officers to act as senior leaders in the exercise, including former U.S. Pacific Fleet commander Adm. Scott Swift and the former commander of US Naval Forces Europe, Adm. Jamie Foggo.

“What you have to do is fight with the force that you have and then adjust its capability and its capabilities and its training and how you carry it and how you train against it and teach Sailors and Marines to fight in the environment,” Caudle said.

Our ability to distribute our naval force and the ability to command and control it, because distribution allows us to do more with that force. So it punches above its weight. But also, I have a corps of marines that I can bring to life.

