ENGIE Vianeo chooses Sitetracker to support international EV charging station distribution





MONTCLAIR, NJ, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — sitetracker, the leading deployment operations management software for critical infrastructure providers, was selected by ENGIE Vianeo, one of of France leaders in the deployment of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations. ENGIE Vianeo will implement Sitetracker to help it manage thousands of EV installations, which ENGIE operates on behalf of its customers in France and many more places to come. ENGIE Vianeo is rapidly becoming an essential part of ENGIE’s overall sustainable and transitional energy portfolio. With Sitetracker, ENGIE Vianeo will be able to centralize the management of hundreds of customer sites within the same application. This will enable them to manage deadlines more effectively and share important data both internally and with its subcontractors, which ENGIE Vianeo must also closely manage. “We help everyone from building owners to entire communities install and manage thousands of charging stations domestically and internationally, which means a smart system to track and manage these thousands of sites is mission critical,” he said. Fabien Remy, Director of Information Systems for ENGIE Vianeo. “Previously we relied on off-the-shelf software, which was woefully inadequate. It wasn’t until we discovered Sitetracker that we realized how something purpose-built to support EV charger installations would radically improve our efficiency and knowledge.” Working with a partner Spring Five , Sitetracker was able to implement ENGIE Vianeo’s solution on budget and it was live in just seven weeks. Using Sitetracker’s complete project management platform, ENGIE Vianeo gains access to a variety of trackers, project templates, reports, dashboards and a mobile app including checklists. With these tools, ENGIE Vianeo can track project activities, interact with subcontractors efficiently, manage program changes quickly, support the high volume of data it handles, track employee overtime, and support specialized use cases such as fast charging automotive chargers and public access chargers. “Using Sitetracker will help ENGIE Vianeo grow our EV charging business and help our customers transition to a cleaner and more sustainable energy future,” continued Remy. To learn more about Sitetracker’s deployment operations management solution for critical infrastructure providers, please visit www.sitetracker.com/demo/ . About Sitetracker

Sitetracker powers the rapid deployment of tomorrow’s infrastructure. A global leader in deployment operations management software, Sitetracker helps innovative companies such as British Telecom, Zayo, Vantage Towers, Nextera, Dominion Energy, ChargePoint, Honeywell and Southern Company plan, deploy and manage millions of sites and assets representing over 150 billion dollars in portfolio holdings. By giving telecom, utility, energy and real estate teams a cloud-based solution that works easily and effectively, Sitetracker accelerates the transition to a fully connected and sustainable future. Set what’s next. For more information, please visit www.sitetracker.com/demo/ . SOURCE Sitetracker

