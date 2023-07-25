



Comment on this story COMMENTARY The Atlantic Ocean’s sensitive circulation system has become slower and less resilient, according to a new analysis of 150 years of temperature data, raising the possibility that this crucial element of the climate system could collapse within the next few decades. Scientists have long observed the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation, or AMOC, as one of the most vulnerable planets gratuity elements which means the system could undergo a sudden and irreversible change, with dramatic consequences for the rest of the globe. Under Earth’s current climate, this water conveyor belt transports warm, salty water from the tropics to the North Atlantic and then sends colder water south along the ocean floor. But as rising global temperatures melt Arctic ice, the resulting influx of cold freshwater has put a strain on the system and could shut it down completely. The study was published Tuesday in the journal Nature Communications suggests that continued warming will push the AMOC past its tipping point around the middle of this century. The shift would be as sudden and irreversible as turning off a light switch and could lead to dramatic weather changes on both sides of the Atlantic. This is a really worrying result, said Peter Ditlevsen, a climate physicist at the University of Copenhagen and lead author of the new study. This really shows that we need a strong foothold in curbing greenhouse gas emissions. Ditlevsen’s analysis is contrary to the most recent report by the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, which relied on multiple climate models and concluded with moderate confidence that the AMOC will not completely collapse this century. Other AMOC experts also cautioned that because the new study does not present new observations of the entire ocean system, it is extrapolating into the future based on past data from a limited region of the Atlantic, its conclusions should be taken with a grain of salt. The qualitative statement that the AMOC has lost stability over the past century remains true even after taking into account all the uncertainties, said Niklas Boers, a scientist at the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research in Germany. But the uncertainties are too high for a reliable estimate of the AMOC return time. The new study adds to a growing body of evidence that this crucial ocean system is at risk. Since 2004, observations from a network of ocean buoys have shown that the AMOC is weakening, although the limited time frame of that data set makes it difficult to establish a trend. The scientists also analyzed multiple indicators of current strength, including microscopic organisms and tiny sediments from the sea floor, to show that the system is at its weakest in more than 1,000 years. For their analysis, Peter Ditlevsen and his colleague Susanne Ditlevsen (who is Peters’ sister) examined records of sea surface temperatures since 1870. In recent years, they found that temperatures in the more northerly waters of the Atlantic have fluctuated more and taken longer to return to normal. These are early warning signals that the AMOC is becoming extremely unstable, the scientists said, like increasingly wild swings before a tower of Jenga blocks starts to fall. Susanne Ditlevsen, a statistician at the University of Copenhagen, then developed an advanced mathematical model to predict how much more oscillation the AMOC system can withstand. The results suggest that the AMOC could collapse anytime between now and 2095, and as early as 2025, the authors said. The consequences would not be as dire as they appear in the 2004 sci-fi film The Day After Tomorrow, in which a sudden power outage causes a flash freeze across the northern hemisphere. But it could lead to a drop in temperatures in northern Europe and increased warming in the tropics, Peter Ditlevsen said, as well as stronger storms on the East Coast of North America. Marilena Oltmanns, an oceanographer at Britain’s National Oceanography Centre, noted in a statement that temperatures in the North Atlantic are only one part of a very complex and dynamic system. Although her research on marine physics supports Ditlevsen’s conclusion that this particular region may reach a tipping point this century, she is careful to link that transition to a full-scale change in the circulation of the Atlantic Ocean. Still, the risks of a partial shutdown of the AMOC mean that any indication of instability is worth investigating, said Stefan Rahmstorf, another oceanographer at the Potsdam Institute who was not involved in the new study. As always in science, a single study provides limited evidence, but when multiple approaches lead to similar conclusions, it should be taken very seriously, he said. The scientific evidence now is that we cannot even rule out a tipping point already in the next decade or two. Chris Mooney contributed to this report. Donate this item Gift item

